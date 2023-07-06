Notice

NOTICE is hereby given that the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Reliance Infrastructure Limited will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

To consider and adopt: the audited financial statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon, and the audited consolidated financial statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and the report of the Auditors thereon. To appoint a Director in place of Shri Punit Garg (DIN: 00004407), who retires by rotation under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Special Business:

3. Remuneration to Cost Auditors

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), M/s. Talati & Associates, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration Number R/R00097), appointed as the Cost Auditors of the Company for audit of the cost accounting records of the Company for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2024, be paid remuneration of ` 31,250/-(Rupees thirty one thousand two hundred fifty only) excluding applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses, if any.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, to give effect to this resolution."

By Order of the Board of Directors

Paresh Rathod

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Registered Office:

Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,

19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001

CIN:L75100MH1929PLC001530

Website:www.rinfra.com

May 30, 2023