Notice

have constituted or hereinafter constitute, to exercise its powers including powers conferred by this resolution or any person authorised by the Board or its Committee for such purpose), approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, offer, issue and allot in one or more tranches of private or public offerings (including on preferential allotment basis) in international markets, through prospectus/ offer letter/ offering circular or other permissible/requisite offer documents, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and/or any other similar securities which are convertible or exchangeable into equity shares and/or preference shares and/or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) and/or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and/or any other financial instrument(s)/ securities convertible into and/or linked to equity shares of the Company ("Securities") at the option of the Company and/ or the security holders denominated and subscribed to in Foreign Currency/Indian Currency by eligible persons as determined by the Board in its discretion including persons who are not holders of equity shares of the Company, whether unsecured or secured by creation of charge/encumbrance on the assets of the Company, in such manner and on such terms and condition(s) or such modification(s) thereto as the Board may determine in consultation with the Lead Manager(s) and/or Underwriters and/or other advisors, subject to applicable law; provided that the aggregate amount raised/to be raised by issuance of such Securities shall not exceed US$ 350 million.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in the event of issuance of FCCBs, pursuant to the provisions of the 1993 Scheme and other applicable pricing provisions issued by the Ministry of Finance or any other authority, the 'relevant date' for the purpose of pricing the Securities to be issued pursuant to such issue shall be the date of the meeting in which the Board decides to open such issue after the date of this resolution.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to appoint merchant bankers, underwriters, depositories, custodians, registrars, trustees, bankers, lawyers, monitoring agency, advisors and all such agencies as may be involved or concerned in the issue and to remunerate and also to enter into and execute all such arrangements, contracts/ agreements, memorandum, documents, etc., with such agencies, to seek the listing of the Securities on one or more stock exchanges as may be required.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in case of any offering of Securities convertible into equity shares, consent of the Members be and is hereby given to the Board to issue and allot such number of equity shares as may be required to be issued and allotted upon conversion, redemption or cancellation of any such Securities referred to above in accordance with the terms of issue/ offering in respect of such Securities and such equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects and shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and be listed on the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed, except as may be provided otherwise under the terms of issue/offering