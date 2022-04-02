Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Reliance Infrastructure Limited
  News
  Summary
    500390   INE036A01016

RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(500390)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-31
123.4 INR   +9.59%
04/02RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
03/25Reliance Infrastructure Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/14Reliance Infrastructure Slips to Losses in Fiscal Q3
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

04/02/2022
Reliance Infrastructure Limited

CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530

Tel: +91 22 4303 1000

Regd. Office:

Fax: +91 22 4303 4662

Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,

www.rinfra.com

19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001

April 2, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Security Code 500390

Security Code RELINFRA

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

We enclose herewith the disclosure in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in the format prescribed under Clause C2 of the said Circular.

Yours faithfully

For Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Paresh Rathod

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

Sl. No.

Particulars

Amount

(in INR Crore)*

1

Loans / Revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions

A

Total amount outstanding as on date

2,885.50

B

Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date**

2,885.50

2

Unlisted Debt Securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPS

A

Total amount outstanding as on date

-

B

Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date

-

3

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short term and long term debt#

4,699.53

(*) Includes Principal and interest thereon as on March 31, 2022.

(**) On estimated basis for scheduled repayments and Interest servicing. (#) The above figures are provisional as on March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Reliance Infrastructure Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 03:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
