Reliance Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

Reliance Infrastructure Limited
CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530
Tel: +91 22 4303 1000
Regd. Office:
Fax: +91 22 4303 4662
Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,
www.rinfra.com
19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,
Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
April 2, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Security Code 500390
Security Code RELINFRA
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019
We enclose herewith the disclosure in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in the format prescribed under Clause C2 of the said Circular.
Yours faithfully
For Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Paresh Rathod
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019
Sl. No.
Particulars
Amount
(in INR Crore)*
1
Loans / Revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions
A
Total amount outstanding as on date
2,885.50
B
Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date**
2,885.50
2
Unlisted Debt Securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPS
A
Total amount outstanding as on date
-
B
Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date
-
3
Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short term and long term debt#
4,699.53
(*) Includes Principal and interest thereon as on March 31, 2022.
(**) On estimated basis for scheduled repayments and Interest servicing. (#) The above figures are provisional as on March 31, 2022.
Disclaimer
Reliance Infrastructure Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 03:03:06 UTC.