Reliance Infrastructure : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

April 2, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Security Code 500390 Security Code RELINFRA Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

We enclose herewith the disclosure in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in the format prescribed under Clause C2 of the said Circular.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Disclosure pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2019/140 dated November 21, 2019

Sl. No. Particulars Amount (in INR Crore)* 1 Loans / Revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions A Total amount outstanding as on date 2,885.50 B Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date** 2,885.50 2 Unlisted Debt Securities i.e. NCDs and NCRPS A Total amount outstanding as on date - B Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date - 3 Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short term and long term debt# 4,699.53

(*) Includes Principal and interest thereon as on March 31, 2022.

(**) On estimated basis for scheduled repayments and Interest servicing. (#) The above figures are provisional as on March 31, 2022.