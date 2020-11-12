Reliance Infrastructure : Q2 FY 21 Results Media Release

|
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
|
|
Reliance Centre
|
Tel: +91 22 4303 1000
|
Santa Cruz (E)
|
Fax: +91 22 4303 8662
|
Mumbai 400055
|
www.rinfra.com
|
CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530
|
MEDIA RELEASE
Q2 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT Rs 5,220 CRORE VIS-A-
VIS Rs 4,199 CRORE IN Q1 FY21 - UP 24% QOQ
Q2 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING EBITDA AT Rs 1,099 CRORE VIS-A-
VIS Rs 956 CRORE IN Q1 FY21 - UP 15% QOQ
H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT Rs 9,419 CRORE VIS-A-
VIS Rs 11,094 CRORE IN H1 FY20
H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING EBITDA AT Rs 2,055 CRORE VIS-A-
VIS Rs 2,306 CRORE IN H1 FY20
H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF Rs 566 CRORE VIS-A-VIS NET PROFIT OF
Rs 580 CRORE IN H1 FY20
COMPANY HAS RS 60,000 CRORE OF RECEIVABLES PENDING FOR AS MANY AS
5-10 YEARS BEFORE VARIOUS FORUMS INCLUDING REGULATORY AND
ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL
COMPANY CONTINUES TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND DILIGENTLY
WORK TOWARDS ACHIEVING MILESTONE EVEN IN CURRENT COVID 19 SCENARIO
-
MUMBAI METRO RESUMED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN OCTOBER 2020
-
DELHI DISCOMS EFFECTIVELY PROVIDING 24*7 RELIABLE AND QUALITY POWER SUPPLY TO OVER 44 LAKH HOUSEHOLDS
-
RINFRA ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FULLY OPERATIONAL
-
ROAD TOLL COLLECTION TO ACHIEVE 100% IN NEXT FEW WEEKS
Mumbai, November 11, 2020: Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) today announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.
Operational highlights for Q2 FY21
-
Over 33,000 new households added in Delhi Discoms; Total households : 44.2 lakhs
-
Parbati Koldam Transmission project operated at ~100% availability
-
Strong E&C orderbook of ~Rs 27,150 crore as on September 30, 2020
-
Delhi Agra (DA) toll road sale for Enterprise Value of ~Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. is on track for closure
-
Defence JV with Dassault and Thales are fully operational at Mihan
Registered Office: Reliance Centre, Ground Floor, 19, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
|
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
|
|
Reliance Centre
|
Tel: +91 22 4303 1000
|
Santa Cruz (E)
|
Fax: +91 22 4303 8662
|
Mumbai 400055
|
www.rinfra.com
|
CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530
|
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.
RInfra is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.
RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; ten road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.
RInfra is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission and Distribution.
https://twitter.com/rinfraofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/relianceinfrastructure/
For further information please contact:
Ambreesh Mishra : 9022202812
ambreesh.mishra@relianceada.com
Registered Office: Reliance Centre, Ground Floor, 19, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Reliance Infrastructure Limited published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:30:03 UTC