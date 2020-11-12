Log in
RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/11
19.7 INR   +0.51%
Reliance Infrastructure : Q2 FY 21 Results Media Release

11/12/2020 | 02:31am EST

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Reliance Centre

Tel: +91 22 4303 1000

Santa Cruz (E)

Fax: +91 22 4303 8662

Mumbai 400055

www.rinfra.com

CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530

MEDIA RELEASE

Q2 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT Rs 5,220 CRORE VIS-A-

VIS Rs 4,199 CRORE IN Q1 FY21 - UP 24% QOQ

Q2 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING EBITDA AT Rs 1,099 CRORE VIS-A-

VIS Rs 956 CRORE IN Q1 FY21 - UP 15% QOQ

H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT Rs 9,419 CRORE VIS-A-

VIS Rs 11,094 CRORE IN H1 FY20

H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING EBITDA AT Rs 2,055 CRORE VIS-A-

VIS Rs 2,306 CRORE IN H1 FY20

H1 FY21 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF Rs 566 CRORE VIS-A-VIS NET PROFIT OF

Rs 580 CRORE IN H1 FY20

COMPANY HAS RS 60,000 CRORE OF RECEIVABLES PENDING FOR AS MANY AS

5-10 YEARS BEFORE VARIOUS FORUMS INCLUDING REGULATORY AND

ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL

COMPANY CONTINUES TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND DILIGENTLY

WORK TOWARDS ACHIEVING MILESTONE EVEN IN CURRENT COVID 19 SCENARIO

  • MUMBAI METRO RESUMED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN OCTOBER 2020
  • DELHI DISCOMS EFFECTIVELY PROVIDING 24*7 RELIABLE AND QUALITY POWER SUPPLY TO OVER 44 LAKH HOUSEHOLDS
  • RINFRA ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FULLY OPERATIONAL
  • ROAD TOLL COLLECTION TO ACHIEVE 100% IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Mumbai, November 11, 2020: Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) today announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.

Operational highlights for Q2 FY21

  • Over 33,000 new households added in Delhi Discoms; Total households : 44.2 lakhs
  • Parbati Koldam Transmission project operated at ~100% availability
  • Strong E&C orderbook of ~Rs 27,150 crore as on September 30, 2020
  • Delhi Agra (DA) toll road sale for Enterprise Value of ~Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. is on track for closure
  • Defence JV with Dassault and Thales are fully operational at Mihan

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.

RInfra is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.

RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; ten road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

RInfra is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

For further information please contact:

Ambreesh Mishra : 9022202812

ambreesh.mishra@relianceada.com

