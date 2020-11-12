Reliance Infrastructure : Q2 FY 21 Results Media Release

Defence JV with Dassault and Thales are fully operational at Mihan

Delhi Agra (DA) toll road sale for Enterprise Value of ~Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. is on track for closure

Strong E&C orderbook of ~Rs 27,150 crore as on September 30, 2020

Over 33,000 new households added in Delhi Discoms; Total households : 44.2 lakhs

Mumbai, November 11, 2020: Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) today announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020.

ROAD TOLL COLLECTION TO ACHIEVE 100% IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

DELHI DISCOMS EFFECTIVELY PROVIDING 24*7 RELIABLE AND QUALITY POWER SUPPLY TO OVER 44 LAKH HOUSEHOLDS

WORK TOWARDS ACHIEVING MILESTONE EVEN IN CURRENT COVID 19 SCENARIO

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.

RInfra is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.

RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; ten road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

RInfra is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

