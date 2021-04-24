Reliance Infrastructure : Disclosure regarding interest payment on NCD Series 18

|
Reliance Infrastructure Limited
CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530
Tel: +91 22 4303 1000
Regd. Office:
Fax: +91 22 4303 4662
Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,
www.rinfra.com
19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,
Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
April 22, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Disclosure in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding payment towards Non-Convertible Debentures is given in Annexure 'A'
Thanking You.
For Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Paresh Rathod
Company Secretary
Encl.: As above
Annexure 'A'
Scrip Code /
ISIN
Corporate
Due date
Status
Symbol
Action
BSE - 949847
INE036A07294
Interest Payment
21-Apr-21
Delayed
NSE - RINF22
