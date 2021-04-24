Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500390   INE036A01016

RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(500390)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Infrastructure : Disclosure regarding interest payment on NCD Series 18

04/24/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530

Tel: +91 22 4303 1000

Regd. Office:

Fax: +91 22 4303 4662

Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,

www.rinfra.com

19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001

April 22, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Disclosure in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding payment towards Non-Convertible Debentures is given in Annexure 'A'

Thanking You.

For Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Paresh Rathod

Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

Annexure 'A'

Scrip Code /

ISIN

Corporate

Due date

Status

Symbol

Action

BSE - 949847

INE036A07294

Interest Payment

21-Apr-21

Delayed

NSE - RINF22

Disclaimer

Reliance Infrastructure Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
03:54aRELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Disclosure regarding interest payment on NCD Series 1..
PU
03/31RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Stock Exchange Release - Sale transaction of Reliance..
PU
03/30RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Shareholding Pattern - March 2021
PU
03/24WIPRO  : Refund And Deduction Of Foreign Taxes In India
AQ
02/03RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Rinfra completes stake sale of its entire 74% shareho..
PU
02/03RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Rinfra completes 100% Stake Sale of its Delhi Agra (D..
PU
02/03RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE  : Q3 FY 21 Results Media Release
PU
02/01RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED  : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/14POWER GRID OF INDIA  : Terminates JV With Reliance Infrastructure
MT
2020INDIA GRID TRUST  : Acquires 74% Stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 189 B 2 519 M 2 519 M
Net income 2020 7 712 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 157 B 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 406 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 718
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Punit Garg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Paresh Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Surinder Singh Kohli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryna Zaiwalla Karani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED24.02%112
VINCI7.51%59 039
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.41%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.75%24 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%22 776
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.59%19 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ