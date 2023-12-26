About Us

Reliance Insurance Company Limited (RICL) was incorporated in 1981 with a Share Capital of Rs.2.5 Million by two prominent industrialist groups in Pakistan, Al-Noor Group and Amin Bawany Group. Al-Noor Group, was led by (Late) Mr. Ismail H. Zakaria, and Amin Bawany Group, founded by (Late) Mr. Mohammed Amin Ahmed Bawany, were known for their successful implementation of numerous industrial and commercial projects.

RICL has earned a strong reputation and is recognized as one of the most reputable and distinguished names in the sector. Its Head Office is in Karachi, Pakistan, and boasts an extensive and dynamic branch network covering major cities and towns throughout the country. This widespread presence ensures that the company can provide prompt service to its customers, no matter where they are located.