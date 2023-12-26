Corporate Briefing Session 2023
RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
About Us
Reliance Insurance Company Limited (RICL) was incorporated in 1981 with a Share Capital of Rs.2.5 Million by two prominent industrialist groups in Pakistan, Al-Noor Group and Amin Bawany Group. Al-Noor Group, was led by (Late) Mr. Ismail H. Zakaria, and Amin Bawany Group, founded by (Late) Mr. Mohammed Amin Ahmed Bawany, were known for their successful implementation of numerous industrial and commercial projects.
RICL has earned a strong reputation and is recognized as one of the most reputable and distinguished names in the sector. Its Head Office is in Karachi, Pakistan, and boasts an extensive and dynamic branch network covering major cities and towns throughout the country. This widespread presence ensures that the company can provide prompt service to its customers, no matter where they are located.
Our Vision
To be recognized as a professional and
dependable business entity committed to play
a meaningful role in the development of insurance industry in Pakistan and to safeguard the legitimate interests of all stakeholders, namely policy-holders,share-holders, reinsurers, employees and all other business associates / partners.
Our Mission
To provide quality service and protection to its
clients aiming at achieving a respectable
volume of business and become a prominent player through good governance and sound professionalism focusing to become a well-known and respected Corporate entity in the eyes of Society and Government.
Our Board
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Chairman
Muhammad Omar Bawany
Director
Ahmed Ali Bawany
Director
Noor M. Zakaria
Director
Zia Zakaria
Director
Muhammad Patel
Director
Naeem Ahmed Shafi
Director
Tasneem Yusuf
Director
Jahangir Adam
Director
Our Team
Management (Team RICL)
The management of Reliance Insurance is fully conscious of the challenges lying ahead and has developed a comprehensive strategy which focuses on sustained growth in operations with a particular focus on the bottom line and offering reasonable returns to its valued shareholders.
The operations of the Company are run by a team of professionals. Reliance Insurance is one of the most well managed company in the market. The team is headed by Mr. A Razak Ahmed, Chief Executive & Managing Director, FCII (Chartered Insurer). The senior management includes
A. Razak Ahmed
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Ghulam Haider
Chief Financial Officer
Faraz
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
M. A. Hannan Shadani
SVP - Underwriting Conventional
Najamullah Khan
SVP - Head of Takaful
Muhammad Siddique
Chief Manager Claims
Abdul Rahim Patni
Chief Manager Reinsurance
Company History
Capital Structure
RICL initiated its operations with a Share Capital of Rs.2.5 million and has demonstrated steady growth over time. The company's Authorized Capital has now reached Rs.1,000 million, with a paid-up share capital of Rs.665.379 million. This strong financial position underscores the company's reliability and stability. Reliance Insurance is growing steadily and stands on a sound footing with regards to its capital and intends to continue enhancing its capital base in the coming years commensurate with its growth. General Reserves stands at Rs.310 million.
1982
Reserve Rs.0.15 million
1982
Authorized Capital Rs.15
million.
Paid up Capital Rs.2.5 million
2023 Authorized Capital Rs.1
billion
Paid up Capital Rs.665
million
Reserve Rs.310 million Assets Rs.2 billion
1982
Assets Rs.10 million
Our Services
RICL offers a wide range of insurance products and services. The company underwrites various classes of insurance and provides risk coverage for a variety of needs. These offerings include:
Traditional insurance products
Fire & Allied Perils, Marine Cargo, Marine Export, Motor Vehicles, Personal & Group
Accident, Workmen's Compensation, Burglary, and Cash in Safe or Transit
Non-Traditional insurance products
Machinery Breakdown, Loss of
Profits, Terrorism and
Contractor All Risks
General Takaful (Islamic Insurance)
In May 2016, RICL commenced its Window Takaful Operations (WTO), offered within the framework of conventional insurance company. This initiative was undertaken under the guidance of renowned, qualified, and certified Sharia Scholar. Window Takaful allows conventional insurance companies to offer Takaful products alongside their regular offerings, ensuring they comply with Islamic principles.
Our Products
Underwriting Capacity
RICL has demonstrated the capacity to meet the insured requirements across various classes of business. In addition to underwriting capacities covered by automatic treaty agreements, the company has back-to-back arrangements with foreign and domestic "A" rated insurance companies for facultative placements, providing substantial capacities on a case-by-case basis.
Reinsurance
RICL recognizes the importance of reinsurance and maintains sound reinsurance treaty arrangements with reputable foreign and local reinsurance companies of global repute. Notable reinsurance partners include Swiss Re, Hannover Re, Kuwait Re, Peak Re, and Trust Re.
