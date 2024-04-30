QUARTERLY
CONTENTS
01 FINANCIALSTATEMENTS
- Company Information
- Directors' Review
04 Directors' Review in Urdu
- Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
- Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
- Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
02 RELIANCE WINDOW
TAKAFUL OPERATIONS
- Financial Statements Reliance Window Takaful Operations
- Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
- Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
- Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
- Offices
COMPANY
INFORMATION
Board Of Directors
Audit Committee
Credit Rating
Chairman
Tasneem Yusuf
Chairperson
A+ ( Single A+ ) By VIS & Pacra
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Member
Outlook "Stable"
Directors
Muhammad Omar Bawany Member
Auditors
Muhammad Omar Bawany
Investment Committee
BDO Ebrahim & Co.
Ahmed Ali Bawany
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Chairman
Chartered Accountants
Noor M. Zakaria
Ahmed Ali Bawany
Member
Legal Advisor
Zia Zakaria
Tasneem Yusuf
Member
Muhammad Patel
Muhammad Patel
Member
Irfan Advocate
Naeem Ahmed Shaﬁ
A. Razak Ahmed
Member
Shari'ah Advisor
Tasneem Yusuf
Muhammad Salim Memon Secretary
Jahangir Adam
Ethics, Human Resource &
Mufti Muhammad Farhan Farooq
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Remuneration Committee
A. Razak Ahmed
Naeem Ahmed Shaﬁ
Chairman
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Member
Noor M. Zakaria
Member
Ghulam Haider
A. Razak Ahmed
Member
Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer
Faraz Abdul Razak
Bankers
Registered Oﬃce
Shares Registrar
Habib Bank Limited
96-a, Sindhi Muslim Co-operative
M/s. C&k Management
Mcb Bank Limited
Housing Society, Karachi.
Associates (Pvt.) Ltd.
Allied Bank Limited
404-trade Tower,
Soneri Bank Limited
Head Oﬃce
Abdullah Haroon Road,
Bank Alfalah Limited
Reliance Insurance House, 181-A,
Near Hotel Metropole,
National Bank Of Pakistan
Sindhi Muslim Co-operative Housing
Karachi-75530.
Meezan Bank Limited
Society, P .O. Box No. 13356,
Tel: (021) 35687839 & 35685930
Dubai Islamic Bank
Karachi-74400.
Mcb Islamic Bank Limited
Phone : 34539415-17
United Bank Limited
Fax : 92-21-34539412
The Bank Of Punjab
E-mail :reli-ins@cyber.net.pk
Faysal Bank Limited
ric-re@cyber.net.pk
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Website: www.relianceins.com
Js Bank Limited
The Bank Of Khyber
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Shareholders,
Reliance Insurance Company Limited,
Your Directors are pleased to present before you the First Quarter (Un-audited) Account for the period ended March 31, 2024.
During the period under review, your Company underwrote a Gross Premium of Rs.238.897 million (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.27.462 million) as compared to Rs.211.002 million of the corresponding period of last year (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.19.321million) - an increase of 13.22%. Net Premium stood at Rs.125.144 million as against Rs.117.576 million of last year showing an increase of 6.44%.
Net Claims stood at Rs.28.721 million compared to Rs.33.801 million of corresponding period of last year, underwriting prot increased from Rs.25.815 million to Rs.26.206 million.
The Total Investment income for the quarter has witnessed a substantial upturn, reaching Rs.77.487 million from Rs.18.675 million, marking an impressive surge of 314.92% compared to the previous year. This signicant growth is predominantly attributed to the outstanding performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which led to an unrealized gain of Rs.41.932 million, against an unrealized loss of Rs.12.487 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Furthermore, the Dividend Income has also experienced positive growth, rising from Rs.23.974 million to Rs.29.888 million, demonstrating an increase of Rs.5.914 million. Throughout the period under review, the Pakistan Stock Exchange Index surged from 62,451.04 points as of December 31, 2023, to 67,005.10 points as of March 31, 2024, indicating a positive market trend.
Prot before tax stood at Rs.100.747 million against Rs.39.190 million of corresponding period of last year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Re.1.49 compared to Re.0.24 - (Restated) for the corresponding period of last year. There is an Accumulated surplus from Window Takaful Operators Fund of Rs.77.696 million as at 31st March, 2024 as compared to Rs.54.436 million of previous year.
Future Outlook:
Business development in current scenario is quite challenging. In the current business landscape, we encounter signicant challenges, as highlighted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)'s projection of average ination to range between 23-25 percent in FY24, with an anticipated downward trend in FY25. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have caused a surge in global freight charges, posing risks to global trade and commodity prices. To counteract inationary pressures and maintain currency stability, the SBP has upheld a record-high policy rate of 22 percent since June 2023.
Despite these formidable challenges, there are promising signs in agriculture and indications of potential recovery in the industrial sector. However, persistent risks such as budget decits, escalating debt obligations, and soaring ination continue to loom, posing threats to economic stability. Negotiating a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is pivotal in securing sustainable nancing solutions.
In the face of these circumstances, embracing bold and innovative strategies becomes imperative. We hold steadfast condence in our team's ability to navigate these challenges and strive for positive outcomes. Furthermore, our Takaful operations present additional avenues and opportunities to enhance our company's business, culminating in our growth and success.
By order of the Board
A. RAZAK AHMED
Karachi: 29th April, 2024
Chief Executive & Managing Director
2024
29
OUR SERVICES
Reliance Insurance underwrites all classes of General
Insurance and enjoys reputation second to none. Apart from Conventional General Insurance RIC has also commenced its General Takaful operations in the year 2016.
General Insurance
General Takaful
(Conventional)
RELIANCE
(Islamic)
Reliance Insurance commenced its general insurance business in 1981 and it underwrites all classes of traditional and non-traditional lines.
Reliance Insurance is offering a wide range of covers such as Fire & Property, Marine Cargo, Motor Vehicles (Commercial & Private), Personal Accident, Money Insurance, Burglary & Liability (Public & Product) and Workmen Compensation while non-traditional covers such as Engineering Risks (MBD, CAR, EAR), Aviation Insurance, Terrorism & Sabotage and Bonds are also being offered.
Takaful is an Islamic alternate of Insurance and is growing steadily. Reliance Insurance commenced its Window Takaful Operations in June 2016 under the guidance of renowned, qualied and certied Sharia Scholars.
Reliance Takaful is offering a wide range of Sharia Compliant General Takaful Products such as Fire & Property Takaful, Marine Cargo Takaful, Motor Takaful (Private / Commercial Vehicles), Engineering Takaful, (MBD, CAR, EAR), Money Takaful, Liability (Public & Private) Takaful and Personal & Group Accident Takaful, etc.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Note
ASSETS
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Rupees
Property and equipment
6
Intangible assets
Investment
Equity securities
8
Debt securities
8.1
Term deposit
8.2
Loan and other receivables
9
Insurance / Reinsurance receivables
10
Reinsurance recoveries against outstanding claims
Deferred Commission Expense
Prepayments
12
Cash & Bank
13
Total Assets of Window Takaful Operatoins-Operator's Fund
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves attributable to Company's equity holders
Ordinary share capital
14
Reserves
Unappropriated Prot
Surplus on revaluation of available for sale investment
Total Equity
Liabilities
Underwriting Provisions
Outstanding claims including IBNR
Unearned premium reserves
Unearned Reinsurance Commission
Insurance / Reinsurance Payables
Other Creditors and Accruals
15
Deferred taxation
Taxation - provision less payments
Total Liabilities
Total Liabilities of Window Takaful Operations-Operators Fund
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
84,510,900
-
918,359,038
70,092,591
42,021,980
1,030,473,609
20,324,834
528,150,287
197,790,400
90,984,213
181,605,408
110,838,878
2,244,678,529
161,017,969
2,405,696,498
665,379,490
310,000,000
324,172,002
36,882,583
1,336,434,075
257,341,136
417,952,754
37,758,716
713,052,606
205,951,657
62,334,577
20,815,443
33,797,107
1,035,951,390
33,311,033
2,405,696,498
87,159,556
-
839,874,670
70,092,591
42,628,618
952,595,879
5,135,425
537,186,737
176,420,765
95,312,664
194,268,623
108,555,276
2,156,634,925
155,881,702
2,312,516,627
665,379,490
310,000,000
225,049,587
21,992,211
1,222,421,288
230,153,423
440,170,615
39,285,465
709,609,503
216,603,821
76,108,264
30,143,866
22,637,371
1,055,102,825
34,992,514
2,312,516,627
The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Mohammad Omar Bawany
Noor M. Zakaria
Ghulam Haider
A. Razak Ahmed
Chairman
Director
Director
Chief Financial Ofcer
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Karachi: 29th April, 2024
06
RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (UN AUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Note
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Rupees
Net insurance premium
17
Net insurance claims
18
Net Commission and other acquisition costs
19
Insurance claims and acquisition expenses
Management Expenses
Underwriting results
Investment Income
20
Other income
Other expenses
Prot before tax from takaful operations-Operators Fund
Prot before tax
Income tax expense
Prot after tax
Earnings after tax per share - Rupees
21
125,143,612
(28,721,222)
(29,903,560)
(58,624,782)
(40,313,191)
26,205,639
77,486,862
2,590,646
(15,212,066)
64,865,441
9,676,100
100,747,181
(1,624,766)
99,122,415
1.49
117,576,547
(33,800,566)
(23,604,906)
(57,405,472)
(34,356,322)
25,814,753
18,675,234
1,362,877
(12,749,905)
7,288,206
6,086,796
39,189,755
(23,361,534)
15,828,221
Restated 0.24
The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Mohammad Omar Bawany
Noor M. Zakaria
Ghulam Haider
A. Razak Ahmed
Chairman
Director
Director
Chief Financial Ofcer
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Karachi: 29th April, 2024
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN AUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Rupees
Prot after tax
Other Comprehensive Inocme
Surplus / Defecit on revaluation of available for sale securities
Less: Net gain transferred to prot and loss on disposal / redemption of investment
Surplus on revaluation of available for sale securities - takaful
Impact of related deferred taxation including change in tax rate
Total comprehensive income income for the period
99,122,415
20,538,404
507,593
(52,286)
(6,103,339)
14,890,372
114,012,787
15,828,221
1,206,906
-
-
(350,004)
856,902
16,685,123
The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Mohammad Omar Bawany
Noor M. Zakaria
Ghulam Haider
A. Razak Ahmed
Chairman
Director
Director
Chief Financial Ofcer
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Karachi: 29th April, 2024
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ( UN AUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Revenue Reserves
Share
General
Surplus
Unappro-
on revalution
priated
Total
capital
reserves
of AFS
prot /
investments
(Accumulated)
Balance as at January 01, 2023
(Rupees)
633,694,750
290,000,000
49,196
136,521,419
1,060,265,365
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
856,902
15,828,221
16,685,123
Balance as at March 31, 2023
633,694,750
290,000,000
906,098
152,349,640
1,076,950,488
Balance as at January 01, 2024
665,379,490
310,000,000
21,992,211
225,049,587
1,222,421,288
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
14,890,372
99,122,415
114,012,787
Balance as at March 31, 2024
665,379,490
310,000,000
36,882,583
324,172,002
1,336,434,075
The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.
Irfan Zakaria Bawany
Mohammad Omar Bawany
Noor M. Zakaria
Ghulam Haider
A. Razak Ahmed
Chairman
Director
Director
Chief Financial Ofcer
Chief Executive & Managing Director
Karachi: 29th April, 2024
