DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Shareholders,

Reliance Insurance Company Limited,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you the First Quarter (Un-audited) Account for the period ended March 31, 2024.

During the period under review, your Company underwrote a Gross Premium of Rs.238.897 million (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.27.462 million) as compared to Rs.211.002 million of the corresponding period of last year (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.19.321million) - an increase of 13.22%. Net Premium stood at Rs.125.144 million as against Rs.117.576 million of last year showing an increase of 6.44%.

Net Claims stood at Rs.28.721 million compared to Rs.33.801 million of corresponding period of last year, underwriting prot increased from Rs.25.815 million to Rs.26.206 million.

The Total Investment income for the quarter has witnessed a substantial upturn, reaching Rs.77.487 million from Rs.18.675 million, marking an impressive surge of 314.92% compared to the previous year. This signicant growth is predominantly attributed to the outstanding performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which led to an unrealized gain of Rs.41.932 million, against an unrealized loss of Rs.12.487 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Furthermore, the Dividend Income has also experienced positive growth, rising from Rs.23.974 million to Rs.29.888 million, demonstrating an increase of Rs.5.914 million. Throughout the period under review, the Pakistan Stock Exchange Index surged from 62,451.04 points as of December 31, 2023, to 67,005.10 points as of March 31, 2024, indicating a positive market trend.

Prot before tax stood at Rs.100.747 million against Rs.39.190 million of corresponding period of last year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Re.1.49 compared to Re.0.24 - (Restated) for the corresponding period of last year. There is an Accumulated surplus from Window Takaful Operators Fund of Rs.77.696 million as at 31st March, 2024 as compared to Rs.54.436 million of previous year.

Future Outlook:

Business development in current scenario is quite challenging. In the current business landscape, we encounter signicant challenges, as highlighted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)'s projection of average ination to range between 23-25 percent in FY24, with an anticipated downward trend in FY25. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have caused a surge in global freight charges, posing risks to global trade and commodity prices. To counteract inationary pressures and maintain currency stability, the SBP has upheld a record-high policy rate of 22 percent since June 2023.

Despite these formidable challenges, there are promising signs in agriculture and indications of potential recovery in the industrial sector. However, persistent risks such as budget decits, escalating debt obligations, and soaring ination continue to loom, posing threats to economic stability. Negotiating a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is pivotal in securing sustainable nancing solutions.

In the face of these circumstances, embracing bold and innovative strategies becomes imperative. We hold steadfast condence in our team's ability to navigate these challenges and strive for positive outcomes. Furthermore, our Takaful operations present additional avenues and opportunities to enhance our company's business, culminating in our growth and success.

By order of the Board