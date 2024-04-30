QUARTERLY

CONTENTS

01 FINANCIALSTATEMENTS

  1. Company Information
  2. Directors' Review

04 Directors' Review in Urdu

  1. Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
  2. Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account
  3. Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
  1. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

02 RELIANCE WINDOW

TAKAFUL OPERATIONS

  1. Financial Statements Reliance Window Takaful Operations
  2. Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
  1. Condensed Interim Profit & Loss Account
  2. Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund
  4. Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow
  1. Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
  1. Offices

R TED

'A+'

(Outlook: 'Stable')

By VIS & PACRA

COMPANY

INFORMATION

Board Of Directors

Audit Committee

Credit Rating

Chairman

Tasneem Yusuf

Chairperson

A+ ( Single A+ ) By VIS & Pacra

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Member

Outlook "Stable"

Directors

Muhammad Omar Bawany Member

Auditors

Muhammad Omar Bawany

Investment Committee

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Ahmed Ali Bawany

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Chairman

Chartered Accountants

Noor M. Zakaria

Ahmed Ali Bawany

Member

Legal Advisor

Zia Zakaria

Tasneem Yusuf

Member

Muhammad Patel

Muhammad Patel

Member

Irfan Advocate

Naeem Ahmed Shaﬁ

A. Razak Ahmed

Member

Shari'ah Advisor

Tasneem Yusuf

Muhammad Salim Memon Secretary

Jahangir Adam

Ethics, Human Resource &

Mufti Muhammad Farhan Farooq

Chief Executive & Managing Director

Remuneration Committee

A. Razak Ahmed

Naeem Ahmed Shaﬁ

Chairman

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Member

Noor M. Zakaria

Member

Ghulam Haider

A. Razak Ahmed

Member

Company Secretary & Compliance Oﬃcer

Faraz Abdul Razak

Bankers

Registered Oﬃce

Shares Registrar

Habib Bank Limited

96-a, Sindhi Muslim Co-operative

M/s. C&k Management

Mcb Bank Limited

Housing Society, Karachi.

Associates (Pvt.) Ltd.

Allied Bank Limited

404-trade Tower,

Soneri Bank Limited

Head Oﬃce

Abdullah Haroon Road,

Bank Alfalah Limited

Reliance Insurance House, 181-A,

Near Hotel Metropole,

National Bank Of Pakistan

Sindhi Muslim Co-operative Housing

Karachi-75530.

Meezan Bank Limited

Society, P .O. Box No. 13356,

Tel: (021) 35687839 & 35685930

Dubai Islamic Bank

Karachi-74400.

Mcb Islamic Bank Limited

Phone : 34539415-17

United Bank Limited

Fax : 92-21-34539412

The Bank Of Punjab

E-mail :reli-ins@cyber.net.pk

Faysal Bank Limited

ric-re@cyber.net.pk

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Website: www.relianceins.com

Js Bank Limited

The Bank Of Khyber

02

RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Shareholders,

Reliance Insurance Company Limited,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you the First Quarter (Un-audited) Account for the period ended March 31, 2024.

During the period under review, your Company underwrote a Gross Premium of Rs.238.897 million (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.27.462 million) as compared to Rs.211.002 million of the corresponding period of last year (inclusive of Takaful Contribution for Rs.19.321million) - an increase of 13.22%. Net Premium stood at Rs.125.144 million as against Rs.117.576 million of last year showing an increase of 6.44%.

Net Claims stood at Rs.28.721 million compared to Rs.33.801 million of corresponding period of last year, underwriting prot increased from Rs.25.815 million to Rs.26.206 million.

The Total Investment income for the quarter has witnessed a substantial upturn, reaching Rs.77.487 million from Rs.18.675 million, marking an impressive surge of 314.92% compared to the previous year. This signicant growth is predominantly attributed to the outstanding performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which led to an unrealized gain of Rs.41.932 million, against an unrealized loss of Rs.12.487 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Furthermore, the Dividend Income has also experienced positive growth, rising from Rs.23.974 million to Rs.29.888 million, demonstrating an increase of Rs.5.914 million. Throughout the period under review, the Pakistan Stock Exchange Index surged from 62,451.04 points as of December 31, 2023, to 67,005.10 points as of March 31, 2024, indicating a positive market trend.

Prot before tax stood at Rs.100.747 million against Rs.39.190 million of corresponding period of last year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Re.1.49 compared to Re.0.24 - (Restated) for the corresponding period of last year. There is an Accumulated surplus from Window Takaful Operators Fund of Rs.77.696 million as at 31st March, 2024 as compared to Rs.54.436 million of previous year.

Future Outlook:

Business development in current scenario is quite challenging. In the current business landscape, we encounter signicant challenges, as highlighted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)'s projection of average ination to range between 23-25 percent in FY24, with an anticipated downward trend in FY25. Additionally, geopolitical tensions have caused a surge in global freight charges, posing risks to global trade and commodity prices. To counteract inationary pressures and maintain currency stability, the SBP has upheld a record-high policy rate of 22 percent since June 2023.

Despite these formidable challenges, there are promising signs in agriculture and indications of potential recovery in the industrial sector. However, persistent risks such as budget decits, escalating debt obligations, and soaring ination continue to loom, posing threats to economic stability. Negotiating a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is pivotal in securing sustainable nancing solutions.

In the face of these circumstances, embracing bold and innovative strategies becomes imperative. We hold steadfast condence in our team's ability to navigate these challenges and strive for positive outcomes. Furthermore, our Takaful operations present additional avenues and opportunities to enhance our company's business, culminating in our growth and success.

By order of the Board

A. RAZAK AHMED

Karachi: 29th April, 2024

Chief Executive & Managing Director

QUARTER ENDED REPORT MARCH 2024

03

2024

29

04 RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

OUR SERVICES

Reliance Insurance underwrites all classes of General

Insurance and enjoys reputation second to none. Apart from Conventional General Insurance RIC has also commenced its General Takaful operations in the year 2016.

General Insurance

General Takaful

(Conventional)

RELIANCE

(Islamic)

Reliance Insurance commenced its general insurance business in 1981 and it underwrites all classes of traditional and non-traditional lines.

Reliance Insurance is offering a wide range of covers such as Fire & Property, Marine Cargo, Motor Vehicles (Commercial & Private), Personal Accident, Money Insurance, Burglary & Liability (Public & Product) and Workmen Compensation while non-traditional covers such as Engineering Risks (MBD, CAR, EAR), Aviation Insurance, Terrorism & Sabotage and Bonds are also being offered.

Takaful is an Islamic alternate of Insurance and is growing steadily. Reliance Insurance commenced its Window Takaful Operations in June 2016 under the guidance of renowned, qualied and certied Sharia Scholars.

Reliance Takaful is offering a wide range of Sharia Compliant General Takaful Products such as Fire & Property Takaful, Marine Cargo Takaful, Motor Takaful (Private / Commercial Vehicles), Engineering Takaful, (MBD, CAR, EAR), Money Takaful, Liability (Public & Private) Takaful and Personal & Group Accident Takaful, etc.

QUARTER ENDED REPORT MARCH 2024

05

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Note

ASSETS

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Rupees

Property and equipment

6

Intangible assets

Investment

Equity securities

8

Debt securities

8.1

Term deposit

8.2

Loan and other receivables

9

Insurance / Reinsurance receivables

10

Reinsurance recoveries against outstanding claims

Deferred Commission Expense

Prepayments

12

Cash & Bank

13

Total Assets of Window Takaful Operatoins-Operator's Fund

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves attributable to Company's equity holders

Ordinary share capital

14

Reserves

Unappropriated Prot

Surplus on revaluation of available for sale investment

Total Equity

Liabilities

Underwriting Provisions

Outstanding claims including IBNR

Unearned premium reserves

Unearned Reinsurance Commission

Insurance / Reinsurance Payables

Other Creditors and Accruals

15

Deferred taxation

Taxation - provision less payments

Total Liabilities

Total Liabilities of Window Takaful Operations-Operators Fund

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

84,510,900

-

918,359,038

70,092,591

42,021,980

1,030,473,609

20,324,834

528,150,287

197,790,400

90,984,213

181,605,408

110,838,878

2,244,678,529

161,017,969

2,405,696,498

665,379,490

310,000,000

324,172,002

36,882,583

1,336,434,075

257,341,136

417,952,754

37,758,716

713,052,606

205,951,657

62,334,577

20,815,443

33,797,107

1,035,951,390

33,311,033

2,405,696,498

87,159,556

-

839,874,670

70,092,591

42,628,618

952,595,879

5,135,425

537,186,737

176,420,765

95,312,664

194,268,623

108,555,276

2,156,634,925

155,881,702

2,312,516,627

665,379,490

310,000,000

225,049,587

21,992,211

1,222,421,288

230,153,423

440,170,615

39,285,465

709,609,503

216,603,821

76,108,264

30,143,866

22,637,371

1,055,102,825

34,992,514

2,312,516,627

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Mohammad Omar Bawany

Noor M. Zakaria

Ghulam Haider

A. Razak Ahmed

Chairman

Director

Director

Chief Financial Ofcer

Chief Executive & Managing Director

Karachi: 29th April, 2024

06

RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (UN AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Note

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Rupees

Net insurance premium

17

Net insurance claims

18

Net Commission and other acquisition costs

19

Insurance claims and acquisition expenses

Management Expenses

Underwriting results

Investment Income

20

Other income

Other expenses

Prot before tax from takaful operations-Operators Fund

Prot before tax

Income tax expense

Prot after tax

Earnings after tax per share - Rupees

21

125,143,612

(28,721,222)

(29,903,560)

(58,624,782)

(40,313,191)

26,205,639

77,486,862

2,590,646

(15,212,066)

64,865,441

9,676,100

100,747,181

(1,624,766)

99,122,415

1.49

117,576,547

(33,800,566)

(23,604,906)

(57,405,472)

(34,356,322)

25,814,753

18,675,234

1,362,877

(12,749,905)

7,288,206

6,086,796

39,189,755

(23,361,534)

15,828,221

Restated 0.24

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Mohammad Omar Bawany

Noor M. Zakaria

Ghulam Haider

A. Razak Ahmed

Chairman

Director

Director

Chief Financial Ofcer

Chief Executive & Managing Director

Karachi: 29th April, 2024

QUARTER ENDED REPORT MARCH 2024

07

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Rupees

Prot after tax

Other Comprehensive Inocme

Surplus / Defecit on revaluation of available for sale securities

Less: Net gain transferred to prot and loss on disposal / redemption of investment

Surplus on revaluation of available for sale securities - takaful

Impact of related deferred taxation including change in tax rate

Total comprehensive income income for the period

99,122,415

20,538,404

507,593

(52,286)

(6,103,339)

14,890,372

114,012,787

15,828,221

1,206,906

-

-

(350,004)

856,902

16,685,123

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Mohammad Omar Bawany

Noor M. Zakaria

Ghulam Haider

A. Razak Ahmed

Chairman

Director

Director

Chief Financial Ofcer

Chief Executive & Managing Director

Karachi: 29th April, 2024

08

RELIANCE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ( UN AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Revenue Reserves

Share

General

Surplus

Unappro-

on revalution

priated

Total

capital

reserves

of AFS

prot /

investments

(Accumulated)

Balance as at January 01, 2023

(Rupees)

633,694,750

290,000,000

49,196

136,521,419

1,060,265,365

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

856,902

15,828,221

16,685,123

Balance as at March 31, 2023

633,694,750

290,000,000

906,098

152,349,640

1,076,950,488

Balance as at January 01, 2024

665,379,490

310,000,000

21,992,211

225,049,587

1,222,421,288

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

14,890,372

99,122,415

114,012,787

Balance as at March 31, 2024

665,379,490

310,000,000

36,882,583

324,172,002

1,336,434,075

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of this condensed interim nancial information.

Irfan Zakaria Bawany

Mohammad Omar Bawany

Noor M. Zakaria

Ghulam Haider

A. Razak Ahmed

Chairman

Director

Director

Chief Financial Ofcer

Chief Executive & Managing Director

Karachi: 29th April, 2024

QUARTER ENDED REPORT MARCH 2024

09

