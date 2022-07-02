Reliance Power : Minutes of 27th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Power Limited

Reliance Power Limited

(CIN: L40101MH1995PLC084687)

Minutes of the proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Reliance Power Limited held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)

Present in Person Shri Sateesh Seth : Chairman of the Meeting Shri K Raja Gopal : Director Present through VC Smt Chhaya Virani : Independent Director and Chairperson of Risk Management Committee Shri Bimal Julka : Independent Director and Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Shri Vijay Kumar Sharma : Independent Director and Chairperson of Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee

289 Members attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Shri Jigar Shah, Partner of M/s Pathak H D & Associates, Statutory Auditors and Shri Ajay Kumar of M/s. Ajay Kumar & Co., Secretarial Auditor were also present.

In Attendance:

Shri Sandeep Khosla : Chief Financial Officer

Shri Murli Manohar Purohit : Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer and Manager

Due to some exigencies, Shri Anil D. Ambani, Chairman, did not attend the meeting and he nominated, Shri Sateesh Seth, Vice Chairman to take the responsibility on his behalf.

1. Chairman

Shri Sateesh Seth took the Chair.

The Chairman welcomed the members to the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members of the Company and stated that: