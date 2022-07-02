Reliance Power : Register of Contract or arrangement

Form MBP - 4
Register of contracts with related party and contracts and
Bodies etc. in which directors are interested
[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]
A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184
Date of contract/
Name of the party with
Name of interested
Relation with director/
Principal terms and
Whether the
Date of
Details of voting on such resolution
Date of the
Reference of
Amount of
Signature
Remarks,
arrangement
which contract is
director
company / Nature of
conditions
transaction
approval
next meeting
specific items
contract or
shareholders
if any
entered into
concern or interest
is at arm's
at the
at which
- (a) to (g)
approval if
length basis
meeting
register was
under sub-
any
of the
placed for
section (1) of
Board
signature
section 188
No. of
Director
Directors
s voting
voting
remaining
present in
in
against
neutral
the meeting
favour
B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest
Names of the Companies
Name of the
Nature of interest or
Shareholding (if
Date on which
/bodies corporate/ firms/
interested director
concern / Change in
any)
interest or concern
association of individuals
arose / changed
Reliance Infrastructure
Shri Sateesh Seth
-
24/11/2000
Limited
20/12/2014
Reliance Defence And
Aerospace Private Limited
Reliance Defence
Technologies Private
BSES Yamuna Power
24/09/2021
BSES Rajdhani Power
Reliance Defence Systems
Private Limited
Reliance Defence Limited
28/03/2015
Abhrak Investment &
Member
3010
Trading Private Limited
Reliance Innoventures
Private Limited(Shares held
1
21/01/2006
jointly with Shri Anil D
Ambani)
Reliance Communications
Enterprises Private
Limited(Shares held jointly
with Reliance Innoventures
Private Limited)
Independent TV
10
25/10/2007
with Reliance
Communications Limited)
Mandke Hospital Support
Services Limited (Formerly
100
09/09/2005
Mandke Hospitals Limited)
(Shares held jointly with
Shri Anil D Ambani)
S P Seth & Co
Proprietor
Since 1978
Suniti Education Trust
Trustee
16/05/1998
which contract is entered
into
Names of the
Name of the interested
Shareholding (if any)
Companies /bodies
director/KMP
corporate/ firms/
association of
individuals
Reliance Power Limited
Shri K Raja Gopal
Non - Executive
Reliance Capital Limited
Smt Chhaya Virani
Independent Director
30/09/2014
Reliance General
31/03/2015
Insurance Company
Reliance Capital Pension
24/06/2016
Fund Limited
Reliance Home Finance
01/04/2019
Reliance Corporate
11/11/2019
Advisory Services Limited
Rosa Power Supply
14/10/2020
Company Limited
Sasan Power Limited
Vidarbha Industries
Shri Vijay Kumar Sharma
Power Limited
Tata Steel Limited
24/08/2018
Mahindra & Mahindra
14/11/2018
Amubja Cement
12/02/2020
Foundation
Indian Commodity
25/07/2020
Exchange Limited
Nureca Limited
21/10/2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Reliance Power Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 04:22:09 UTC.