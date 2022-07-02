Reliance Power : Register of Contract or arrangement

Form MBP - 4

Register of contracts with related party and contracts and

Bodies etc. in which directors are interested

[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]

A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184

Date of contract/ Name of the party with Name of interested Relation with director/ Principal terms and Whether the Date of Details of voting on such resolution Date of the Reference of Amount of Date of Signature Remarks,

arrangement which contract is entered director company / Nature of conditions transaction approval next meeting specific items contract or shareholders if any

into concern or interest is at arm's at the at which - (a) to (g) arrangement approval if

length basis meeting register was under sub- any

of the placed for section (1) of

Board signature section 188

No. of Director Directors Directors

Directors s voting voting remaining

present in in against neutral

the meeting favour

B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest

Names of the Name of the interested Nature of interest or Shareholding (if any) Date on which

Companies /bodies director/KMP concern / Change in interest or concern

corporate/ firms/ interest or concern arose / changed

association of

individuals

Vidarbha Industries Shri Vijay Kumar Sharma Independent Director 14/10/2020

Power Limited

Tata Steel Limited Independent Director 24/08/2018

Mahindra & Mahindra Director 14/11/2018

Limited

Amubja Cement Independent Director 12/02/2020

Foundation

Indian Commodity Independent Director 25/07/2020

Exchange Limited