Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532939   INE614G01033

RELIANCE POWER LIMITED

(532939)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
11.41 INR   -0.61%
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Contract or arrangement
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Minutes of 27th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Power Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Power : Register of Contract or arrangement

07/02/2022 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form MBP - 4

Register of contracts with related party and contracts and

Bodies etc. in which directors are interested

[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]

A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184

Date of contract/

Name of the party with

Name of interested

Relation with director/

Principal terms and

Whether the

Date of

Details of voting on such resolution

Date of the

Reference of

Amount of

Date of

Signature

Remarks,

arrangement

which contract is

director

company / Nature of

conditions

transaction

approval

next meeting

specific items

contract or

shareholders

if any

entered into

concern or interest

is at arm's

at the

at which

- (a) to (g)

arrangement

approval if

length basis

meeting

register was

under sub-

any

of the

placed for

section (1) of

Board

signature

section 188

No. of

Director

Directors

Directors

Directors

s voting

voting

remaining

present in

in

against

neutral

the meeting

favour

B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest

Names of the Companies

Name of the

Nature of interest or

Shareholding (if

Date on which

/bodies corporate/ firms/

interested director

concern / Change in

any)

interest or concern

association of individuals

interest or concern

arose / changed

Reliance Infrastructure

Shri Sateesh Seth

Director

-

24/11/2000

Limited

Director

-

20/12/2014

Reliance Defence And

Aerospace Private Limited

Reliance Defence

Director

-

20/12/2014

Technologies Private

Limited

BSES Yamuna Power

Director

-

24/09/2021

Limited

BSES Rajdhani Power

Director

-

24/09/2021

Limited

Reliance Defence Systems

Director

-

20/12/2014

Private Limited

Director

-

Reliance Defence Limited

28/03/2015

Abhrak Investment &

Member

3010

Trading Private Limited

Reliance Innoventures

Private Limited(Shares held

Member

1

21/01/2006

jointly with Shri Anil D

Ambani)

Reliance Communications

Enterprises Private

Member

1

-

Limited(Shares held jointly

with Reliance Innoventures

Private Limited)

Independent TV

Limited(Shares held jointly

Member

10

25/10/2007

with Reliance

Communications Limited)

Mandke Hospital Support

Services Limited (Formerly

Member

100

09/09/2005

Mandke Hospitals Limited)

(Shares held jointly with

Shri Anil D Ambani)

S P Seth & Co

Proprietor

-

Since 1978

Suniti Education Trust

Trustee

16/05/1998

Form MBP - 4

Register of contracts with related party and contracts and

Bodies etc. in which directors are interested

[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]

A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184

Date of contract/

Name of the party with

Name of interested

Relation with director/

Principal terms and

Whether the

Date of

Details of voting on such resolution

Date of the

Reference of

Amount of

Date of

Signature

Remarks,

arrangement

which contract is entered

director

company / Nature of

conditions

transaction

approval

next meeting

specific items

contract or

shareholders

if any

into

concern or interest

is at arm's

at the

at which

- (a) to (g)

arrangement

approval if

length basis

meeting

register was

under sub-

any

of the

placed for

section (1) of

Board

signature

section 188

No. of

Director

Directors

Directors

Directors

s voting

voting

remaining

present in

in

against

neutral

the meeting

favour

B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest

Names of the

Name of the interested

Nature of interest or

Shareholding (if any)

Date on which

Companies /bodies

director/KMP

concern / Change in

interest or concern

corporate/ firms/

interest or concern

arose / changed

association of

individuals

Reliance Power Limited

Shri K Raja Gopal

Non - Executive

Director

Form MBP - 4

Register of contracts with related party and contracts and

Bodies etc. in which directors are interested

[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]

A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184

Date of contract/

Name of the party with

Name of interested

Relation with director/

Principal terms and

Date of

Details of voting on such resolution

Date of the

Reference of

Amount of

Date of

Signature

Remarks,

arrangement

which contract is entered

director

company / Nature of

conditions

approval

next meeting

specific items

contract or

shareholders

if any

into

concern or interest

at the

at which

- (a) to (g)

arrangement

approval if

meeting

register was

under sub-

any

of the

placed for

section (1) of

Board

signature

section 188

No. of

Director

Directors

Directors

Directors

s voting

voting

remaining

present in

in

against

neutral

the meeting

favour

B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest

Names of the

Name of the interested

Nature of interest or

Shareholding (if any)

Date on which

Companies /bodies

director/KMP

concern / Change in

interest or concern

corporate/ firms/

interest or concern

arose / changed

association of

individuals

Reliance Capital Limited

Smt Chhaya Virani

Independent Director

30/09/2014

Reliance General

Independent Director

31/03/2015

Insurance Company

Limited

Reliance Capital Pension

Independent Director

24/06/2016

Fund Limited

Reliance Home Finance

Independent Director

01/04/2019

Limited

Reliance Corporate

Independent Director

11/11/2019

Advisory Services Limited

Rosa Power Supply

Independent Director

14/10/2020

Company Limited

Sasan Power Limited

Independent Director

14/10/2020

Form MBP - 4

Register of contracts with related party and contracts and

Bodies etc. in which directors are interested

[Pursuant to section 189(1) and rule 16(1)]

A. Contracts or agreements with any related party under section 188 or in which any director is concerned or interested under sub- section (2) of section 184

Date of contract/

Name of the party with

Name of interested

Relation with director/

Principal terms and

Whether the

Date of

Details of voting on such resolution

Date of the

Reference of

Amount of

Date of

Signature

Remarks,

arrangement

which contract is entered

director

company / Nature of

conditions

transaction

approval

next meeting

specific items

contract or

shareholders

if any

into

concern or interest

is at arm's

at the

at which

- (a) to (g)

arrangement

approval if

length basis

meeting

register was

under sub-

any

of the

placed for

section (1) of

Board

signature

section 188

No. of

Director

Directors

Directors

Directors

s voting

voting

remaining

present in

in

against

neutral

the meeting

favour

B. Name of the bodies corporate, firms or other association of individuals as mentioned under sub-section (1) of section 184, in which any director is having any concern or interest

Names of the

Name of the interested

Nature of interest or

Shareholding (if any)

Date on which

Companies /bodies

director/KMP

concern / Change in

interest or concern

corporate/ firms/

interest or concern

arose / changed

association of

individuals

Vidarbha Industries

Shri Vijay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

14/10/2020

Power Limited

Tata Steel Limited

Independent Director

24/08/2018

Mahindra & Mahindra

Director

14/11/2018

Limited

Amubja Cement

Independent Director

12/02/2020

Foundation

Indian Commodity

Independent Director

25/07/2020

Exchange Limited

Nureca Limited

Independent Director

21/10/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Power Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 04:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Contract or arrangement
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Minutes of 27th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Power Limited
PU
06/10RELIANCE POWER : Annual Report 2021-22
PU
06/10RELIANCE POWER : Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting
PU
06/04RELIANCE POWER : Independent Auditor's Report To The Members of Sasan Power Limited
PU
05/25India power ministry seeks 2-yr extension to emissions deadline
RE
05/03India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
RE
04/24Reliance Power Appoints New CFO
MT
04/22Reliance Power Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 75 031 M 951 M 951 M
Net income 2022 -6 059 M -76,8 M -76,8 M
Net Debt 2022 224 B 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 795 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akshiv Singhla Chief Financial Officer
Murli Manohar Purohit Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Vijay Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Chhaya Virani Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Mathew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE POWER LIMITED-16.23%492
NTPC LTD14.87%17 282
ADANI POWER LIMITED163.64%12 866
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.71%11 903
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-37.93%9 931
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.7.52%6 379