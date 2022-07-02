Reliance Power : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding

|
|
|
Register of directors and key managerial personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to section 170 sub-rule 17 of Companies (Appointment And Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIN
|
00019958
|
|
|
|
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Shri K Raja Gopal - Non Executive Director
|
|
Occupation
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
Any former
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of board resolution in
|
13.04.2018 as a Whole-time Director and
|
|
name
|
|
|
|
|
|
which appointment was made
|
Chief Executive Officer of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Father's name
|
Late Krotthapalli Venkata Subba Rao
|
|
|
Date of appointment and
|
July 1 2021 as a Non Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reappointment in the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mother's name
|
Late Krotthapalli Ranuka Devi
|
|
|
|
Date of cessation of office and
|
June 30, 2021 as a Whole-time Director and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reason therefor
|
Chief Executive Officer of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spouse's name
|
Vijaya Lakshmi Krotthapalli
|
|
|
|
Office of director or key
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
managerial personnel held or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relinquished in any other body
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of birth
|
11/06/1957
|
|
|
|
|
Membership number of ICSI in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
case of Company Secretary, if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
B/1203, Hubtowm Sunstone, Opp MIG Club, Shastri Nagar,
|
PAN
|
AEZPK4865Q
|
|
|
|
address
|
Bandra (E) Mumbai 400051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(present/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
permanent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
Description
|
Nominal value
|
Date of
|
Price or other
|
Date of
|
Price or other consideration received
|
Cumulative
|
Mode of
|
Mode of holding
|
Securities
|
Remarks (including
|
|
|
of securities
|
acquisition
|
consideration
|
disposal
|
|
balance
|
acquisition
|
(physical or in
|
have been
|
Nature and Extent of
|
|
|
|
|
paid
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
dematerialized
|
pledged or any
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form)
|
encumbrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of
|
Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
Description
|
Nominal value
|
Date of
|
Price or other
|
Date of
|
Price or other consideration received
|
Cumulative
|
Mode of
|
Mode of holding
|
Securities
|
Remarks (including
|
|
|
of securities
|
acquisition
|
consideration
|
disposal
|
|
balance
|
acquisition
|
(physical or in
|
have been
|
Nature and Extent of
|
|
|
|
|
paid
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
dematerialized
|
pledged or any
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form)
|
encumbrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Holding Company
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
Description
|
Nominal value
|
Date of
|
Price or other
|
Date of
|
Price or other consideration received
|
Cumulative
|
Mode of
|
Mode of holding
|
Securities
|
Remarks (including
|
|
|
of securities
|
acquisition
|
consideration
|
disposal
|
|
balance
|
acquisition
|
(physical or in
|
have been
|
Nature and Extent of
|
|
|
|
|
paid
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
dematerialized
|
pledged or any
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form)
|
encumbrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details
|
of Shares or
|
Debentures held in the Subsidiary of Company's Holding Company
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
Description
|
Nominal value
|
Date of
|
Price or other
|
Date of
|
Price or other consideration received
|
Cumulative
|
Mode of
|
Mode of holding
|
Securities
|
Remarks (including
|
|
|
of securities
|
acquisition
|
consideration
|
disposal
|
|
balance
|
acquisition
|
(physical or in
|
have been
|
Nature and Extent of
|
|
|
|
|
paid
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
dematerialized
|
pledged or any
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form)
|
encumbrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of Shares
|
or Debentures held in the Company's Associate Company
|
|
|
|
|
Number of securities
|
Description
|
Nominal value
|
Date of
|
Price or other
|
Date of
|
Price or other consideration received
|
Cumulative
|
Mode of
|
Mode of holding
|
Securities
|
Remarks (including
|
|
|
of securities
|
acquisition
|
consideration
|
disposal
|
|
balance
|
acquisition
|
(physical or in
|
have been
|
Nature and Extent of
|
|
|
|
|
paid
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
dematerialized
|
pledged or any
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
form)
|
encumbrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|