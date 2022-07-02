Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Power Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532939   INE614G01033

RELIANCE POWER LIMITED

(532939)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
11.41 INR   -0.61%
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Contract or arrangement
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Minutes of 27th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Power Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Power : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding

07/02/2022 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Register of directors and key managerial personnel

Pursuant to section 170 sub-rule 17 of Companies (Appointment And Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014

Particulars of directors

DIN

00019958

Nationality

Indian

Name

Shri K Raja Gopal - Non Executive Director

Occupation

Service

Any former

Date of board resolution in

13.04.2018 as a Whole-time Director and

name

which appointment was made

Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Father's name

Late Krotthapalli Venkata Subba Rao

Date of appointment and

July 1 2021 as a Non Executive Director

reappointment in the company

Mother's name

Late Krotthapalli Ranuka Devi

Date of cessation of office and

June 30, 2021 as a Whole-time Director and

reason therefor

Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Spouse's name

Vijaya Lakshmi Krotthapalli

Office of director or key

NIL

managerial personnel held or

relinquished in any other body

corporate

Date of birth

11/06/1957

Membership number of ICSI in

case of Company Secretary, if

applicable

Residential

B/1203, Hubtowm Sunstone, Opp MIG Club, Shastri Nagar,

PAN

AEZPK4865Q

address

Bandra (E) Mumbai 400051

(present/

permanent)

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of

Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Subsidiary

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details

of Shares or

Debentures held in the Subsidiary of Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of Shares

or Debentures held in the Company's Associate Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Register of directors and key managerial personnel

Pursuant to section 170 sub-rule 17 of Companies (Appointment And Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014

Particulars of directors

DIN

00004631

Nationality

Indian

Name

Shri Sateesh Seth

Occupation

Profession

Any former name

Date of board resolution in

18/07/2014

which appointment was

made

Father's name

Late Shri Parshuram C. Seth

Date of appointment and

27/09/2014

reappointment in the

company

Mother's name

Smt Lilawati P. Seth

Date of cessation of office

and reason therefor

Spouse's name

Smt. Bharati Seth

Membership number of ICSI

in case of Company

Secretary, if applicable

Date of birth

13/08/1955

PAN

AAEPS8573L

Residential address

4th Floor, Summer Villa, 7th Road, Santa Cruz E, Mumbai 400055

(present/ permanent)

Office of director or key managerial personnel held or relinquished in any other body corporate

Sr No

Name of the Company

Date of Appointment

Date of resignation

1

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

24/11/2000

2

Reliance Defence and Aerospace Private Limited

20/12/2014

3

Reliance Defence Technologies Private Limited

20/12/2014

4

Reliance Defence Systems Private Limited

20/12/2014

5

BSES Yamuna Power Limited

24/09/2021

6

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited

24/09/2021

7

Reliance Defence Limited

28/03/2015

8

Reliance Airport Developers Limited

12/02/2020

28/07/2020

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value of

Date of

Price or other

Date of disposal

Price or other

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks

securities

acquisition

consideration paid

consideration received

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

(including

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or

Nature and

form)

any

Extent of

encumbrance

Interest

29

Equity Shares

10

Cash

-

-

290

Dematerialized

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Subsidiary of Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value of

Date of

Price or other

Date of disposal

Price or other

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks

securities

acquisition

consideration paid

consideration received

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

(including

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or

Nature and

form)

any

Extent of

encumbrance

Interest

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value of

Date of

Price or other

Date of disposal

Price or other

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks

securities

acquisition

consideration paid

consideration received

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

(including

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or

Nature and

form)

any

Extent of

encumbrance

Interest

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Subsidiary

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value of

Date of

Price or other

Date of disposal

Price or other

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks

securities

acquisition

consideration paid

consideration received

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

(including

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or

Nature and

form)

any

Extent of

encumbrance

Interest

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Associate Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value of

Date of

Price or other

Date of disposal

Price or other

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks

securities

acquisition

consideration paid

consideration received

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

(including

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or

Nature and

form)

any

Extent of

encumbrance

Interest

NIL

Register of directors and key managerial personnel

Pursuant to section 170 sub-rule 17 of Companies (Appointment And Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014

Particulars of directors

DIN

06953556

Nationality

Indian

Name

Smt Chhaya Virani - Independent Director

Occupation

Service

Any former

Date of board resolution in

26/09/2020

name

which appointment was made

Father's name

Late Shri Ratilal Bhanji Parekh

Date of appointment and

reappointment in the company

Mother's name

Smt Lilam Ratilal Parekh

Date of cessation of office and

reason therefor

Spouse's name

Mr Killol Hasmukhrai Virani

Office of director or key

managerial personnel held or

relinquished in any other body

corporate

Date of birth

16/06/1954

Membership number of ICSI

in

case of Company Secretary, if

applicable

Residential

407, Panchsheel C Road, PM Shukla Marg, Churchgate,

PAN

AAPPV5100P

address

Mumbai 400020

(present/

permanent)

Office of director or key managerial personnel held or relinquished in any other body corporate

Sr no

Name of Company

Date of Appointment

Date of Resignation

1

Reliance Capital Limited

30/09/2014

2

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited

31/03/2015

3

Reliance Capital Pension Fund Limited

24/06/2016

4

Reliance Home Finance Limited

01/04/2019

5

Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Limited

11/11/2019

6

Rosa Power Supply Company Limited

14/10/2020

7

Sasan Power Limited

14/10/2020

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of

Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Subsidiary

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of Shares or Debentures held in the Subsidiary of Company's Holding Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

Details of Shares

or Debentures held in the Company's Associate Company

Number of securities

Description

Nominal value

Date of

Price or other

Date of

Price or other consideration received

Cumulative

Mode of

Mode of holding

Securities

Remarks (including

of securities

acquisition

consideration

disposal

balance

acquisition

(physical or in

have been

Nature and Extent of

paid

of securities

dematerialized

pledged or any

Interest

form)

encumbrance

NIL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Power Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 04:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Directors, KMP and Shareholding
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Register of Contract or arrangement
PU
12:23aRELIANCE POWER : Minutes of 27th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Power Limited
PU
06/10RELIANCE POWER : Annual Report 2021-22
PU
06/10RELIANCE POWER : Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting
PU
06/04RELIANCE POWER : Independent Auditor's Report To The Members of Sasan Power Limited
PU
05/25India power ministry seeks 2-yr extension to emissions deadline
RE
05/03India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
RE
04/24Reliance Power Appoints New CFO
MT
04/22Reliance Power Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 75 031 M 951 M 951 M
Net income 2022 -6 059 M -76,8 M -76,8 M
Net Debt 2022 224 B 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 795 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 314
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reliance Power Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akshiv Singhla Chief Financial Officer
Murli Manohar Purohit Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Vijay Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Chhaya Virani Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Mathew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE POWER LIMITED-16.23%492
NTPC LTD14.87%17 282
ADANI POWER LIMITED163.64%12 866
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.71%11 903
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-37.93%9 931
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.7.52%6 379