Reliance Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

Reliance Power Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 19,966.5 million compared to INR 17,268.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 21,938.5 million compared to INR 18,533.2 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 3,975.6 million compared to net income of INR 3,217.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.078 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.929 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.078 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.878 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 1.032 compared to basic earnings per share of INR 0.924 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 1.032 compared to diluted earnings per share of INR 0.873 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 76,928 million compared to INR 75,139.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 82,602.3 million compared to INR 78,539.6 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 20,683.8 million compared to INR 4,707.7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 6.917 compared to INR 1.182 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 6.917 compared to INR 1.182 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 6.458 compared to INR 1.353 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 6.458 compared to INR 1.353 a year ago.