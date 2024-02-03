Reliance Power Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Reliance Power Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 19,465.8 million compared to INR 18,860.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 20,015.4 million compared to INR 19,362.9 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 11,367.5 million compared to INR 2,915.4 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.321 compared to INR 0.852 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.321 compared to INR 0.852 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 2.983 compared to INR 0.857 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 2.983 compared to INR 0.857 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 59,206.6 million compared to INR 58,128.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 60,910.9 million compared to INR 60,264.2 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 16,708.2 million compared to INR 7,925.6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 4.88 compared to INR 2.187 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 4.88 compared to INR 2.187 a year ago. Basic loss per share was INR 4.434 compared to INR 2.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was INR 4.434 compared to INR 2.33 a year ago.