Instructions and other information relating to voting are as under:

A Member desirous of exercising her / his / their vote by Postal Ballot may complete this Postal Ballot Form and send the Form duly completed and signed, to the Scrutinizer by post or courier at Shri Anil Lohia / Shri Khushit Jain, Scrutinizer for Postal Ballot, Kfin Technologies Limited (Unit: Reliance Power Limited), Selenium Building, Tower - B, Plot No. 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500 032.

Please convey your Assent / Dissent in this Postal Ballot Form. The Assent or Dissent received in any other physical form shall not be considered valid.

This Form must be completed and signed (as per specimen signature registered with the Company) by the Member. In case of Joint- holding, this Form must be completed and signed by the first named Member and in her/his absence, by the next named Member.

Postal Ballot Form with following deficiencies will be rejected:

A form other than this form issued by the Company has been used; It has not been signed by or on behalf of the Member; Signature on the Postal Ballot Form does not match the specimen signatures with the Company; It is not possible to determine without any doubt the Assent or Dissent of the Member; Neither Assent nor Dissent is mentioned; Any competent authority has given directions in writing to the Company to freeze the Voting Rights of the Member; The envelope containing the Postal Ballot Form is received after the last date prescribed; The Postal Ballot Form, signed in a representative capacity, is not accompanied by a certified copy of the relevant specific authority; It is defaced or mutilated in such a way that its identity as a genuine form cannot be established; and Member has made any amendment to the Resolution or imposed any condition while exercising her/his vote.

The Scrutinizer's decision on the validity of the postal ballot/ e-voting will be final.

The Postal Ballot/ E-voting shall not be exercised by a proxy.

Duly completed Postal Ballot Form should reach the Scrutinizer not later than 5.00 P.M. on September 05, 2023. All Postal Ballot Forms received after this date will be strictly treated as if the reply from such Member has not been received. The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairperson of the Board Meeting approving the Postal Ballot or any person authorised by the Chairperson of the Board after completion of the scrutiny and the results of voting by postal ballot (including voting through electronic means) will be declared on or before Thursday, September 07, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company by placing it along with the Scrutinizer's report on its notice board, Company's website www.reliancepower.co.in and on the website of Kfin Technologies Limited (KFintech), the agency, at www.kfintech.com and shall also be communicated to the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

In case of Shares held by companies, trusts, societies, etc., the duly completed Postal Ballot Form should be accompanied by a certified copy of Board Resolution / Authorisation together with the specimen signature(s) of the duly authorized signatories. (It is required only in case the signatories are other than the signatories whose specimen signatures are registered with the Company / KFintech).

Members whose names appear on the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners as on Friday, July 28, 2023 will be considered for the purpose of voting. A person who is not a Member as on Friday, July 28, 2023 i.e. the "Cut-off date" for reckoning voting rights should treat this Notice for information purpose only.

Members are requested not to send any other paper along with the Postal Ballot Form and any extraneous paper found in such envelope would be destroyed by the Scrutinizer.

There will be one Postal Ballot Form for every Folio / Client ID, irrespective of the number of joint holders.

The Members can opt for only one mode of voting. In case, Member(s) cast vote by sending physical form as well as vote through e-voting, then voting done through e-voting shall prevail and voting done by physical form shall be treated as invalid.

Members may vote on the postal ballot from Monday, August 07, 2023 to Tuesday, September 05, 2023, and can cast their vote electronically from 10.00 A.M. (IST) on Monday, August 07, 2023 to 5:00 P.M. (IST) on, September 05, 2023. The e-voting module shall be disabled by 'KFintech' for voting thereafter.