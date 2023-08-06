Notice is hereby given to the Members of Reliance Power Limited (the Company), for seeking consent of Members of the Company for transacting the Special Business by passing the following resolution through Postal Ballot including Electronic Voting (e-voting) pursuant to Section 110 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rules made there under, (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for time being in force):

1. Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis:

To consider and, if thought fit, to give your assent or dissent to the following resolution as a Special

Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 23, 42, 62 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the 'Act'), the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and other applicable Rules made there under (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force) and in accordance with the enabling provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, and subject to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended up to date ('SEBI (ICDR) Regulations'), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended up to date, as in force and subject to other applicable

Rules/Regulations/Guidelines/Notifications/Circulars and clarifications issued thereunder, if any, from time to time by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India and/or any other competent authorities to the extent applicable, the Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed and subject to the approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and/or sanction(s), if any, of the appropriate authorities, institutions or bodies as may be required, and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by any of them while granting