BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Scrip Code: 532939
NSE Scrip Symbol: RPOWER

Sub.: Declaration of results of Voting / E-voting of Postal Ballot and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the members of the Company have duly approved the Special Resolution as specified in the Postal Ballot notice dated August 05, 2023 through e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot for Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.

Shri Anil Lohia, Partner, M/s. Dayal & Lohia, Chartered Accountants, appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of the Company has submitted report dated September 05, 2023 on e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot.

The details of the voting results are enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





For Reliance Power Limited

Ramandeep Kaur

Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above