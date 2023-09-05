Reliance Power Limited
CIN: L40101MH1995PLC084687
September 05, 2023
Registered Office:
Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,
19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,
Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001
Tel: +91 22 4303 1000
Fax: +91 22 4303 3166
www.reliancepower.co.in
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street, Fort
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex
BSE Scrip Code: 532939
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
NSE Scrip Symbol: RPOWER
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Declaration of results of Voting / E-voting of Postal Ballot and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
This is to inform you that, pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the members of the Company have duly approved the Special Resolution as specified in the Postal Ballot notice dated August 05, 2023 through e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot for Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.
Shri Anil Lohia, Partner, M/s. Dayal & Lohia, Chartered Accountants, appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of the Company has submitted report dated September 05, 2023 on e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot.
The details of the voting results are enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Kindly take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Power Limited
RAMAND Digitally signed by RAMANDEEP KAUR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=4695, pseudonym=91433b5e9297409eaabbe08c082fa954, 2.5.4.20=36b05c451a110232583ad47428fde0501ea0ed
be7584e14b818226e84f1a34e1, postalCode=141001,
EEP KAUR st=Punjab, serialNumber=7f52efa0eb85973d728d35c6a8c6d838a
a225c14d0b87e69c37c4eab27d920d3, cn=RAMANDEEP KAUR
Date: 2023.09.05 21:09:17 +05'30'
Ramandeep Kaur
Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
RELIANCE POWER LIMITED
Details of Postal Voting Results
Date of the Postal Ballot
:
05/09/2023
Total number of shareholders as of Cut-off Date
:
July 28, 2023, the cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of the
shareholders
Total no. of shareholders - 31,41,653
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
:
Promoters and Promoter Group
:
Not Applicable
Public
:
Not Applicable
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
:
Promoters and Promoter Group
:
Not Applicable
Public
:
Not Applicable
Details of Agenda Attached
Details of Agenda:
Resolution 1
Resolution required:
(Ordinary/ Special)
SPECIAL - Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis
Whether promoter/ promoter
group are
interested in the
No
agenda/resolution?
Category
Mode of Voting
No. of shares
No. of votes
% of Votes Polled
No. of Votes -
No. of Votes
% of
Votes in
% of Votes against
held (1)
polled (2)
on
outstanding
in favour (4)
- against (5)
favour
on votes
on votes polled
shares
polled
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
Promoter
and Promoter
E-Voting
933475345
932178381
99.8611
932178381
0
100.0000
0.0000
Group
Poll
933475345
0
0.0000
00
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal
Ballot
(if
933475345
1295964
0.1388
1295964
0
100.0000
0.0000
applicable)
Public- Institutions
E-Voting
411287406
350892688
85.3157
248133758
102758930
70.7149
29.2850
Poll
411287406
0
0.0000
00
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal
Ballot
(if
411287406
0
0.0000
00
0
0.0000
0.0000
applicable)
Public- Non Institutions
E-Voting
2390443215
49447586
2.0686
44736522
4711064
90.4726
9.5273
Poll
2390443215
0
0.0000
00
0
0.0000
0.0000
Postal
Ballot
(if
2390443215
3
0.0000
03
0
100.0000
0.0000
applicable)
Total
3735205966
1333814622
35.7093
1226344628
107469994
91.9427
8.0573
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Reliance Power Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 18:49:02 UTC.