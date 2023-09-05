Reliance Power Limited

CIN: L40101MH1995PLC084687

September 05, 2023

Registered Office:

Reliance Centre, Ground Floor,

19, Walchand Hirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001

Tel: +91 22 4303 1000

Fax: +91 22 4303 3166

www.reliancepower.co.in

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street, Fort

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

BSE Scrip Code: 532939

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: RPOWER

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Declaration of results of Voting / E-voting of Postal Ballot and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the members of the Company have duly approved the Special Resolution as specified in the Postal Ballot notice dated August 05, 2023 through e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot for Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.

Shri Anil Lohia, Partner, M/s. Dayal & Lohia, Chartered Accountants, appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of the Company has submitted report dated September 05, 2023 on e-voting and voting through Postal Ballot.

The details of the voting results are enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Power Limited

RAMAND Digitally signed by RAMANDEEP KAUR DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=4695, pseudonym=91433b5e9297409eaabbe08c082fa954, 2.5.4.20=36b05c451a110232583ad47428fde0501ea0ed

be7584e14b818226e84f1a34e1, postalCode=141001,

EEP KAUR st=Punjab, serialNumber=7f52efa0eb85973d728d35c6a8c6d838a

a225c14d0b87e69c37c4eab27d920d3, cn=RAMANDEEP KAUR

Date: 2023.09.05 21:09:17 +05'30'

Ramandeep Kaur

Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

RELIANCE POWER LIMITED

Details of Postal Voting Results

Date of the Postal Ballot

:

05/09/2023

Total number of shareholders as of Cut-off Date

:

July 28, 2023, the cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of the

shareholders

Total no. of shareholders - 31,41,653

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

:

Promoters and Promoter Group

:

Not Applicable

Public

:

Not Applicable

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

:

Promoters and Promoter Group

:

Not Applicable

Public

:

Not Applicable

Details of Agenda Attached

Details of Agenda:

Resolution 1

Resolution required:

(Ordinary/ Special)

SPECIAL - Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis

Whether promoter/ promoter

group are

interested in the

No

agenda/resolution?

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares

No. of votes

% of Votes Polled

No. of Votes -

No. of Votes

% of

Votes in

% of Votes against

held (1)

polled (2)

on

outstanding

in favour (4)

- against (5)

favour

on votes

on votes polled

shares

polled

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

(3)=[(2)/(1)]* 100

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

Promoter

and Promoter

E-Voting

933475345

932178381

99.8611

932178381

0

100.0000

0.0000

Group

Poll

933475345

0

0.0000

00

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal

Ballot

(if

933475345

1295964

0.1388

1295964

0

100.0000

0.0000

applicable)

Public- Institutions

E-Voting

411287406

350892688

85.3157

248133758

102758930

70.7149

29.2850

Poll

411287406

0

0.0000

00

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal

Ballot

(if

411287406

0

0.0000

00

0

0.0000

0.0000

applicable)

Public- Non Institutions

E-Voting

2390443215

49447586

2.0686

44736522

4711064

90.4726

9.5273

Poll

2390443215

0

0.0000

00

0

0.0000

0.0000

Postal

Ballot

(if

2390443215

3

0.0000

03

0

100.0000

0.0000

applicable)

Total

3735205966

1333814622

35.7093

1226344628

107469994

91.9427

8.0573

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Reliance Power Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 18:49:02 UTC.