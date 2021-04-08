Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 22nd
04/08/2021 | 06:50am EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13718330. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.
