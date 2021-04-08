Log in
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.

(RS)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 22nd

04/08/2021 | 06:50am EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday, April 22, 2021

TIME:8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN:(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)

CONFERENCE ID:

13718330

WEBCAST:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144185

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13718330. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 359 M - -
Net income 2021 640 M - -
Net Debt 2021 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 9 828 M 9 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Duration : Period :
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 140,00 $
Last Close Price 154,53 $
Spread / Highest target 8,07%
Spread / Average Target -9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Donald Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karla Renee Lewis President & Director
Arthur Ajemyan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark V. Kaminski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suzanne M. Bonner Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.29.32%9 828
VALE S.A.19.57%96 170
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-12.59%48 095
ARCELORMITTAL29.34%30 602
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.42.86%28 933
NUCOR CORPORATION50.05%23 838
