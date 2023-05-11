Advanced search
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.

(RS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29:31 2023-05-11 pm EDT
239.97 USD   -0.28%
01:14pReliance Steel & Aluminum : Investor Presentation – May 2023
PU
05/04RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/01Reliance Steel & Aluminum Purchases Southern Steel Supply
MT
Reliance Steel & Aluminum : Investor Presentation – May 2023

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
M a y 2 0 2 3

This presentation contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, discussions of Reliance's industry and end markets, business strategies, acquisitions, and expectations concerning the Company's future growth and profitability and its ability to generate industry leading returns for its stockholders, as well as future demand and major commodity

product pricing and the Company's results of operations, margins, profitability, taxes, liquidity, macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and the possibility of an economic recession or slowdown, litigation matters and capital resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "preliminary," "range," "intend" and "continue," the negative of these terms, and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, projections and assumptions as of today's date that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, actions taken by Reliance, as well as developments beyond its control, including, but not limited to, the possibility that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not materialize as expected, the impacts of labor constraints and supply chain disruptions, the continuing pandemic and changes in worldwide and U.S. political and economic conditions such as inflation, a prolonged higher interest rate environment and the possibility of an economic recession that could materially impact the Company, its customers and suppliers and demand for the Company's products and services. The extent to which the continuing COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the Company's operations will depend on future developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the duration of the pandemic, any reemergence or mutations of the virus, the actions taken to control the spread of COVID- 19 or treat its impact, including the speed and effectiveness of vaccination efforts, and direct and indirect effects of the virus on worldwide and U.S. economic conditions. Deteriorations in economic conditions, as a result of inflation, elevated interest rates, economic recession, COVID-19, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or otherwise, could lead to a decline in demand for the Company's products and services and negatively impact its business, and may also impact financial markets and corporate credit

markets which could adversely impact the Company's access to financing, or the terms of any financing. The Company cannot at this time predict all of the impacts of inflation,

product price fluctuations, economic recession, the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related economic effects, but these factors, individually or in any combination, could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

The statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date that they are made, and Reliance disclaims any and all obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason, except as may be required by law. Important risks and uncertainties about Reliance's business can be found in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents Reliance files or furnishes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

F O U N D E D I NR E C O R D S A F T E Y P E R F O R M A N C E I N Y E A R S O F

O P E R AT I O N A L

E X C E L L E N C E

L O C AT I O N S

M E TA L P RO D U C T S

C U STO M E R S

3

(see slides 8, 16, 17)
(see slides 30, 31)
(see slides 30, 31)

Reliance's Deep & Wide Economic Moat

Industry

Leader

Industry Leader: Largest metals service center company in North America; 2022(1) tons sold represent approximately 14.5% of total Metals Service Center Institute shipments

Disruption Adverse: Maintain profitable

operations throughout industry cycles; industry susceptible to low level of disruption from technology or substitutes (carbon fiber, wood, etc.)

Pricing Power: Minimal contractual sales, combined with ability to quickly pass through raw material price increases, supports net sales and margins (see slides 7,

8, 16)

Diverse: Provides 100,000+ metal products to 125,000+ customers in diverse end markets; mitigates volatility in metals pricing and changing end market conditions

(see slides 12, 13, 14, 33)

Purchasing Power: Large customer of major

U.S. metal producers and "buy domestic"

philosophy drives significant purchasing power and product availability in all market conditions

Value-Added Solutions Provider: Over 50% of orders in 2022 included value-addedprocessing, supporting estimated sustainable gross profit margin range and stabilizing margins in times of declining prices or demand

Strong

Balance

Sheet

Customer

Relationships

Value- added Solutions

Diverse

CASH

FLOWDisruption Adverse

Purchasing

  • Pricing Power

Customer Relationships: Customers less price sensitive and place smaller, more frequent orders often requiring quick delivery, supporting high margins

(see slides 14, 16)

(1) FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Strong Balance Sheet: Strong liquidity position provides financial flexibility to execute on all priorities of the capital allocation strategy while maintaining investment grade ratings (see slides 21, 24)

Reliance's Cash Flow: Strong, consistent cash flows supported by the deep and wide economic moat; driven by profitable operations and effective working capital management (see slides 7, 8) High free cash flow conversion rate due to low capital intensity

(see slide 10)

4

Reliance's unique and sustainable business model has resulted in compounded annual

stockholder returns that have outpaced the S&P 500 since the 1994 IPO.

$300.00

$250.00

$200.00

$150.00

$100.00

$50.00

$0.00

CAGR

As of 3-31-23

RS

S&P 500

2 Years

32.1%

3.3%

3 Years

45.9%

18.6%

5 Years

27.1%

11.2%

10 Years

16.2%

12.2%

15 Years

12.3%

10.1%

20 Years

21.2%

10.4%

25 Years

14.4%

7.4%

Since IPO

17.7%

10.0%

5

Disclaimer

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 801 M - -
Net income 2023 1 360 M - -
Net cash 2023 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 14 149 M 14 149 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Duration : Period :
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 240,65 $
Average target price 271,29 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karla Renee Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur Ajemyan Controller
Mark V. Kaminski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suzanne M. Bonner Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen Paul Koch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.18.87%14 149
RUSSEL METALS INC.22.59%1 648
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION14.87%1 226
AZZ INC.-11.57%892
TCC STEEL CORP.283.96%682
VULCAN STEEL LIMITED-7.83%669
