Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RS   US7595091023

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.

(RS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
194.80 USD   -1.33%
04:44pRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:39pINSIDER SELL : Reliance Steel & Aluminum
MT
08/15BMO Capital Starts Reliance Steel & Aluminum at Outperform With $230 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Steel & Aluminum : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ajemyan Arthur
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO [RS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP, CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
16100 N. 71ST STREET, SUITE 400
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SCOTTSDALE AZ 85254
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ajemyan Arthur
16100 N. 71ST STREET, SUITE 400

SCOTTSDALE, AZ85254

SVP, CFO
Signatures
/s/ Arthur Ajemyan by William A. Smith II as his Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The price reported represents the weighted average sale price of the shares disposed of. The actual sale prices ranged from $198.33 to $198.56. The Reporting Person has provided to the Issuer, and hereby undertakes to provide upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
04:44pRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:39pINSIDER SELL : Reliance Steel & Aluminum
MT
08/15BMO Capital Starts Reliance Steel & Aluminum at Outperform With $230 Price Target
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Reliance Steel & Aluminum
MT
08/11Wolfe Research Adjusts Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Target to $227 From $217, Mainta..
MT
08/04RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/04JPMorgan Lowers Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Price Target to $211 From $245, Maintains O..
MT
08/01BNP Paribas Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Price Target to $241 From $233, Maintain..
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 010 M - -
Net income 2022 1 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 11 904 M 11 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Duration : Period :
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 197,43 $
Average target price 223,60 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Donald Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karla Renee Lewis President & Director
Arthur Ajemyan Controller
Mark V. Kaminski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suzanne M. Bonner Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.21.71%11 904
VALE S.A.-10.27%62 469
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.15%41 925
NUCOR24.97%37 374
ARCELORMITTAL-11.64%21 426
JSW STEEL LIMITED2.52%20 391