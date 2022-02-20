Reliance Worldwide : Appendix 4D and interim financial report

21 February 2022

Results for announcement to the market

Appendix 4D for the half year ended 31 December 2021

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX: RWC) ("Company") announces the following financial results for the Company and its controlled entities (together "RWC") for the six months ended 31 December 20211.

RWC is a global market leader and manufacturer of water delivery, control and optimisation systems for the modern built environment. RWC pioneers and innovates plumbing products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. RWC's unique end-to-end meter to fixture and floor to ceiling plumbing and heating solutions target the repair, renovation, service, new construction and remodel markets. RWC manufactures and distributes products that disrupt and transform traditional plumbing methods by aiming to make the end user's job quicker and easier. RWC is the leading manufacturer in the world of brass Push-to-Connect ("PTC") plumbing fittings and a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of plastic PTC fittings and accessories. Following the acquisition of EZ-FLO International in November 2021, RWC is now also positioned as a leader in supporting those who service major appliance installations, including plumbed appliances, gas, hot water and dryer venting.

Six months Six months Extracted from the 31 December 2021 Interim ended ended Financial Report which has been reviewed by the 31 Dec 31 Dec Company's auditor 2021 2020 Change US$'000 US$'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 521,835 464,189 12.4% Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 63,736 65,913 (3.3%) Net profit after tax attributable to members 63,736 65,913 (3.3%)

1 RWC changed its presentation currency to US dollars in the current financial year. Comparative profit or loss results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 previously reported in Australian dollars have been translated into US dollars using average exchange rates for that period. Comparative balance sheet items at 30 June 2021 have been translated using exchange rates at that date. The translation of non-IFRS comparatives has not been subject to audit or audit review. Please refer to Note 1(c) in the 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report for additional information.

