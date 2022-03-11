Reliance Worldwide : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited
ACN/ARSN
610 855 877
1. Details of substantial holder
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name
There was a change in the interests of the
8 March 2022
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
23 December 2021
The previous notice was dated
23 December 2021
The holder became aware on
10 March 2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the
company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
41,507,906
5.25%
49,656,932
6.28%
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of
the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are
as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
of securities
change
relation to change
affected
changed
affected
See annexure A to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Banking Corporation.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Limited (Australia)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
HSBC Bank Australia
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Northern Trust Company
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
State Street Global
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Services
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
BNP Paribas Securities
Not applicable
Group, Inc.
Nature of relevant interest
Relevant interest in securities that Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Class and number
Person's votes
of securities
24,593
Fully paid
24,593
ordinary shares
96,834
Fully paid
96,834
ordinary shares
975,363
Fully paid
975,363
ordinary shares
1,990,943
Fully paid
1,990,943
ordinary shares
541,736
Fully paid
541,736
ordinary shares
5,820
Fully paid
5,820
ordinary shares
670,942
Fully paid
670,942
ordinary shares
980,681
Fully paid
980,681
ordinary shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
5. Changes in association
Citibank N A Hong Kong
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA
National Custodian
Services
Northern Trust Company
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia
Securities (Nominee) Pty
Limited
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
Unknown
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
26,559,042
6,220,217
497,922
2,506,711
68,266
9,482
4,860,084
4,061
481,710
3,162,525
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
26,559,042
6,220,217
497,922
2,506,711
68,266
9,482
4,860,084
4,061
481,710
3,162,525
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not Applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
Dated 11 March 2022
Authorised signatory
Annexure A
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 202 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 11 March 2022
Authorised signatory
Dated 11 March 2022
Person whose relevant interest
Date of change
changed
Nature of change
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd
Sale of securities by an entity
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
controlled by First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Borrow by an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Collateral Returned by an entity
controlled by Morgan Stanley
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity
controlled by Morgan Stanley
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity
controlled by Morgan Stanley
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Borrow by an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Person's
Consideration given in
votes
relation to change
Class and number of securitie affected
affected
1,083,950.00
175,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
175,000
43,212.78
6,903
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,903
N/A
81,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
81,000
3,658.00
590
Fully Paid ordinary shares
590
N/A
81,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
81,000
4,281.84
684
Fully Paid ordinary shares
684
17,271.34
2,759
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,759
N/A
19,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
19,000
6.14
1
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1
24.54
4
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4
321.62
52
Fully Paid ordinary shares
52
421.26
68
Fully Paid ordinary shares
68
486.64
79
Fully Paid ordinary shares
79
656.14
106
Fully Paid ordinary shares
106
763.22
123
Fully Paid ordinary shares
123
948.64
154
Fully Paid ordinary shares
154
976.44
158
Fully Paid ordinary shares
158
980.8
160
Fully Paid ordinary shares
160
1,035.72
168
Fully Paid ordinary shares
168
1,039.35
169
Fully Paid ordinary shares
169
1,054.00
170
Fully Paid ordinary shares
170
1,058.66
172
Fully Paid ordinary shares
172
1,229.58
198
Fully Paid ordinary shares
198
1,251.39
202
Fully Paid ordinary shares
202
1,254.24
201
Fully Paid ordinary shares
201
1,376.40
222
Fully Paid ordinary shares
222
1,485.77
241
Fully Paid ordinary shares
241
1,557.22
253
Fully Paid ordinary shares
253
1,581.00
255
Fully Paid ordinary shares
255
1,643.00
265
Fully Paid ordinary shares
265
1,730.52
276
Fully Paid ordinary shares
276
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,765.58285
1,906.43311
1,922.00310
1,997.76323
2,047.42334
2,090.33341
2,110.79341
2,127.64344
2,180.64354
2,270.30365
2,270.56368
2,303.28373
2,320.67374
2,332.26378
2,420.60392
2,480.00400
2,648.50431
2,723.60440
2,797.56456
2,869.05465
2,894.58468
3,278.88528
3,324.45541
3,585.12582
4,069.00650
4,277.73695
4,377.15710
4,559.52736
4,733.94771
4,820.40780
5,051.20820
5,704.06929
5,722.64929
5,894.40960
6,025.79983
6,040.43979
Fully Paid ordinary shares
285
Fully Paid ordinary shares
311
Fully Paid ordinary shares
310
Fully Paid ordinary shares
323
Fully Paid ordinary shares
334
Fully Paid ordinary shares
341
Fully Paid ordinary shares
341
Fully Paid ordinary shares
344
Fully Paid ordinary shares
354
Fully Paid ordinary shares
365
Fully Paid ordinary shares
368
Fully Paid ordinary shares
373
Fully Paid ordinary shares
374
Fully Paid ordinary shares
378
Fully Paid ordinary shares
392
Fully Paid ordinary shares
400
Fully Paid ordinary shares
431
Fully Paid ordinary shares
440
Fully Paid ordinary shares
456
Fully Paid ordinary shares
465
Fully Paid ordinary shares
468
Fully Paid ordinary shares
528
Fully Paid ordinary shares
541
Fully Paid ordinary shares
582
Fully Paid ordinary shares
650
Fully Paid ordinary shares
695
Fully Paid ordinary shares
710
Fully Paid ordinary shares
736
Fully Paid ordinary shares
771
Fully Paid ordinary shares
780
Fully Paid ordinary shares
820
Fully Paid ordinary shares
929
Fully Paid ordinary shares
929
Fully Paid ordinary shares
960
Fully Paid ordinary shares
983
Fully Paid ordinary shares
979
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
Purchase of securities by an
21/12/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
6,220.001,000
6,561.401,060
7,404.471,203
7,477.801,210
7,681.141,251
8,237.941,333
8,812.951,433
9,119.181,484
9,659.341,563
10,209.001,660
10,571.851,719
10,641.681,736
10,682.551,737
12,492.792,033
13,156.452,141
13,586.342,202
13,586.342,202
13,607.442,209
13,628.402,216
14,525.282,358
15,798.802,571
15,864.062,567
16,253.402,630
16,860.442,746
21,332.083,463
22,278.903,605
26,913.604,320
27,001.084,348
27,044.114,369
27,352.064,462
30,946.805,032
40,436.226,501
40,947.666,669
41,161.956,693
49,598.928,078
60,251.829,813
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,060
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,203
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,210
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,251
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,333
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,433
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,484
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,563
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,660
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,719
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,736
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,737
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,033
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,141
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,202
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,202
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,209
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,216
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,358
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,571
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,567
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,630
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,746
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,463
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,605
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,320
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,348
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,369
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,462
Fully Paid ordinary shares
5,032
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,501
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,669
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,693
Fully Paid ordinary shares
8,078
Fully Paid ordinary shares
9,813
