Reliance Worldwide : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 use only Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited ACN/ARSN 610 855 877 1. Details of substantial holder Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name There was a change in the interests of the 8 March 2022 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 23 December 2021 The previous notice was dated 23 December 2021 The holder became aware on 10 March 2022 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 41,507,906 5.25% 49,656,932 6.28% 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure A to this notice 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: For personal Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be relevant of securities registered as holder interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Not applicable Group, Inc. Banking Corporation. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Not applicable Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Citibank N A Hong Kong Not applicable Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Citicorp Nominees Pty Not applicable Group, Inc. Limited (Australia) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial HSBC Bank Australia Not applicable Group, Inc. Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Northern Trust Company Not applicable Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial State Street Global Not applicable Group, Inc. Services Mitsubishi UFJ Financial BNP Paribas Securities Not applicable Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest Relevant interest in securities that Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Class and number Person's votes of securities 24,593 Fully paid 24,593 ordinary shares 96,834 Fully paid 96,834 ordinary shares 975,363 Fully paid 975,363 ordinary shares 1,990,943 Fully paid 1,990,943 ordinary shares 541,736 Fully paid 541,736 ordinary shares 5,820 Fully paid 5,820 ordinary shares 670,942 Fully paid 670,942 ordinary shares 980,681 Fully paid 980,681 ordinary shares Page 1 personal use only Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 5. Changes in association Citibank N A Hong Kong JP Morgan Chase Bank NA National Custodian Services Northern Trust Company HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account Unknown Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Form 604 Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 26,559,042 6,220,217 497,922 2,506,711 68,266 9,482 4,860,084 4,061 481,710 3,162,525 Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares Fully paid ordinary shares 26,559,042 6,220,217 497,922 2,506,711 68,266 9,482 4,860,084 4,061 481,710 3,162,525 For The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not Applicable 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan Signature Dated 11 March 2022 Authorised signatory Page 2 only Annexure A Annexure A This is annexure A of 202 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 11 March 2022 Authorised signatory Dated 11 March 2022 For personal use Person whose relevant interest Date of change changed Nature of change Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Sale of securities by an entity 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Borrow by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Collateral Returned by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Borrow by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Person's Consideration given in votes relation to change Class and number of securitie affected affected 1,083,950.00 175,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 175,000 43,212.78 6,903 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,903 N/A 81,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 81,000 3,658.00 590 Fully Paid ordinary shares 590 N/A 81,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 81,000 4,281.84 684 Fully Paid ordinary shares 684 17,271.34 2,759 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,759 N/A 19,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 19,000 6.14 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1 24.54 4 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4 321.62 52 Fully Paid ordinary shares 52 421.26 68 Fully Paid ordinary shares 68 486.64 79 Fully Paid ordinary shares 79 656.14 106 Fully Paid ordinary shares 106 763.22 123 Fully Paid ordinary shares 123 948.64 154 Fully Paid ordinary shares 154 976.44 158 Fully Paid ordinary shares 158 980.8 160 Fully Paid ordinary shares 160 1,035.72 168 Fully Paid ordinary shares 168 1,039.35 169 Fully Paid ordinary shares 169 1,054.00 170 Fully Paid ordinary shares 170 1,058.66 172 Fully Paid ordinary shares 172 1,229.58 198 Fully Paid ordinary shares 198 1,251.39 202 Fully Paid ordinary shares 202 1,254.24 201 Fully Paid ordinary shares 201 1,376.40 222 Fully Paid ordinary shares 222 1,485.77 241 Fully Paid ordinary shares 241 1,557.22 253 Fully Paid ordinary shares 253 1,581.00 255 Fully Paid ordinary shares 255 1,643.00 265 Fully Paid ordinary shares 265 1,730.52 276 Fully Paid ordinary shares 276 Page 3 For personal use only Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Annexure A 1,765.58285 1,906.43311 1,922.00310 1,997.76323 2,047.42334 2,090.33341 2,110.79341 2,127.64344 2,180.64354 2,270.30365 2,270.56368 2,303.28373 2,320.67374 2,332.26378 2,420.60392 2,480.00400 2,648.50431 2,723.60440 2,797.56456 2,869.05465 2,894.58468 3,278.88528 3,324.45541 3,585.12582 4,069.00650 4,277.73695 4,377.15710 4,559.52736 4,733.94771 4,820.40780 5,051.20820 5,704.06929 5,722.64929 5,894.40960 6,025.79983 6,040.43979 Fully Paid ordinary shares 285 Fully Paid ordinary shares 311 Fully Paid ordinary shares 310 Fully Paid ordinary shares 323 Fully Paid ordinary shares 334 Fully Paid ordinary shares 341 Fully Paid ordinary shares 341 Fully Paid ordinary shares 344 Fully Paid ordinary shares 354 Fully Paid ordinary shares 365 Fully Paid ordinary shares 368 Fully Paid ordinary shares 373 Fully Paid ordinary shares 374 Fully Paid ordinary shares 378 Fully Paid ordinary shares 392 Fully Paid ordinary shares 400 Fully Paid ordinary shares 431 Fully Paid ordinary shares 440 Fully Paid ordinary shares 456 Fully Paid ordinary shares 465 Fully Paid ordinary shares 468 Fully Paid ordinary shares 528 Fully Paid ordinary shares 541 Fully Paid ordinary shares 582 Fully Paid ordinary shares 650 Fully Paid ordinary shares 695 Fully Paid ordinary shares 710 Fully Paid ordinary shares 736 Fully Paid ordinary shares 771 Fully Paid ordinary shares 780 Fully Paid ordinary shares 820 Fully Paid ordinary shares 929 Fully Paid ordinary shares 929 Fully Paid ordinary shares 960 Fully Paid ordinary shares 983 Fully Paid ordinary shares 979 Page 4 For personal use only Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an 21/12/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Annexure A 6,220.001,000 6,561.401,060 7,404.471,203 7,477.801,210 7,681.141,251 8,237.941,333 8,812.951,433 9,119.181,484 9,659.341,563 10,209.001,660 10,571.851,719 10,641.681,736 10,682.551,737 12,492.792,033 13,156.452,141 13,586.342,202 13,586.342,202 13,607.442,209 13,628.402,216 14,525.282,358 15,798.802,571 15,864.062,567 16,253.402,630 16,860.442,746 21,332.083,463 22,278.903,605 26,913.604,320 27,001.084,348 27,044.114,369 27,352.064,462 30,946.805,032 40,436.226,501 40,947.666,669 41,161.956,693 49,598.928,078 60,251.829,813 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,060 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,203 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,210 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,251 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,333 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,433 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,484 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,563 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,660 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,719 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,736 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,737 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,033 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,141 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,202 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,202 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,209 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,216 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,358 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,571 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,567 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,630 Fully Paid ordinary shares 2,746 Fully Paid ordinary shares 3,463 Fully Paid ordinary shares 3,605 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,320 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,348 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,369 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,462 Fully Paid ordinary shares 5,032 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,501 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,669 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,693 Fully Paid ordinary shares 8,078 Fully Paid ordinary shares 9,813 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

