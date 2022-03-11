Log in
    RWC   AU000000RWC7

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

(RWC)
Reliance Worldwide : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Form 604

use only

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited

ACN/ARSN

610 855 877

1. Details of substantial holder

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name

There was a change in the interests of the

8 March 2022

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

23 December 2021

The previous notice was dated

23 December 2021

The holder became aware on

10 March 2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the

company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

41,507,906

5.25%

49,656,932

6.28%

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of

the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are

as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure A to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

For personal

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Banking Corporation.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Limited (Australia)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Bank Australia

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Northern Trust Company

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

State Street Global

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

BNP Paribas Securities

Not applicable

Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest

Relevant interest in securities that Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Class and number

Person's votes

of securities

24,593

Fully paid

24,593

ordinary shares

96,834

Fully paid

96,834

ordinary shares

975,363

Fully paid

975,363

ordinary shares

1,990,943

Fully paid

1,990,943

ordinary shares

541,736

Fully paid

541,736

ordinary shares

5,820

Fully paid

5,820

ordinary shares

670,942

Fully paid

670,942

ordinary shares

980,681

Fully paid

980,681

ordinary shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

5. Changes in association

Citibank N A Hong Kong

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

National Custodian

Services

Northern Trust Company

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Morgan Stanley Australia

Securities (Nominee) Pty

Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account

Unknown

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

26,559,042

6,220,217

497,922

2,506,711

68,266

9,482

4,860,084

4,061

481,710

3,162,525

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

26,559,042

6,220,217

497,922

2,506,711

68,266

9,482

4,860,084

4,061

481,710

3,162,525

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

Dated 11 March 2022

Authorised signatory

Annexure A

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 202 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 11 March 2022

Authorised signatory

Dated 11 March 2022

Person whose relevant interest

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd

Sale of securities by an entity

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

controlled by First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Borrow by an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Collateral Returned by an entity

controlled by Morgan Stanley

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity

controlled by Morgan Stanley

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity

controlled by Morgan Stanley

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Borrow by an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Person's

Consideration given in

votes

relation to change

Class and number of securitie affected

affected

1,083,950.00

175,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

175,000

43,212.78

6,903

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,903

N/A

81,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

81,000

3,658.00

590

Fully Paid ordinary shares

590

N/A

81,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

81,000

4,281.84

684

Fully Paid ordinary shares

684

17,271.34

2,759

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,759

N/A

19,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

19,000

6.14

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1

24.54

4

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4

321.62

52

Fully Paid ordinary shares

52

421.26

68

Fully Paid ordinary shares

68

486.64

79

Fully Paid ordinary shares

79

656.14

106

Fully Paid ordinary shares

106

763.22

123

Fully Paid ordinary shares

123

948.64

154

Fully Paid ordinary shares

154

976.44

158

Fully Paid ordinary shares

158

980.8

160

Fully Paid ordinary shares

160

1,035.72

168

Fully Paid ordinary shares

168

1,039.35

169

Fully Paid ordinary shares

169

1,054.00

170

Fully Paid ordinary shares

170

1,058.66

172

Fully Paid ordinary shares

172

1,229.58

198

Fully Paid ordinary shares

198

1,251.39

202

Fully Paid ordinary shares

202

1,254.24

201

Fully Paid ordinary shares

201

1,376.40

222

Fully Paid ordinary shares

222

1,485.77

241

Fully Paid ordinary shares

241

1,557.22

253

Fully Paid ordinary shares

253

1,581.00

255

Fully Paid ordinary shares

255

1,643.00

265

Fully Paid ordinary shares

265

1,730.52

276

Fully Paid ordinary shares

276

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,765.58285

1,906.43311

1,922.00310

1,997.76323

2,047.42334

2,090.33341

2,110.79341

2,127.64344

2,180.64354

2,270.30365

2,270.56368

2,303.28373

2,320.67374

2,332.26378

2,420.60392

2,480.00400

2,648.50431

2,723.60440

2,797.56456

2,869.05465

2,894.58468

3,278.88528

3,324.45541

3,585.12582

4,069.00650

4,277.73695

4,377.15710

4,559.52736

4,733.94771

4,820.40780

5,051.20820

5,704.06929

5,722.64929

5,894.40960

6,025.79983

6,040.43979

Fully Paid ordinary shares

285

Fully Paid ordinary shares

311

Fully Paid ordinary shares

310

Fully Paid ordinary shares

323

Fully Paid ordinary shares

334

Fully Paid ordinary shares

341

Fully Paid ordinary shares

341

Fully Paid ordinary shares

344

Fully Paid ordinary shares

354

Fully Paid ordinary shares

365

Fully Paid ordinary shares

368

Fully Paid ordinary shares

373

Fully Paid ordinary shares

374

Fully Paid ordinary shares

378

Fully Paid ordinary shares

392

Fully Paid ordinary shares

400

Fully Paid ordinary shares

431

Fully Paid ordinary shares

440

Fully Paid ordinary shares

456

Fully Paid ordinary shares

465

Fully Paid ordinary shares

468

Fully Paid ordinary shares

528

Fully Paid ordinary shares

541

Fully Paid ordinary shares

582

Fully Paid ordinary shares

650

Fully Paid ordinary shares

695

Fully Paid ordinary shares

710

Fully Paid ordinary shares

736

Fully Paid ordinary shares

771

Fully Paid ordinary shares

780

Fully Paid ordinary shares

820

Fully Paid ordinary shares

929

Fully Paid ordinary shares

929

Fully Paid ordinary shares

960

Fully Paid ordinary shares

983

Fully Paid ordinary shares

979

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

Purchase of securities by an

21/12/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

6,220.001,000

6,561.401,060

7,404.471,203

7,477.801,210

7,681.141,251

8,237.941,333

8,812.951,433

9,119.181,484

9,659.341,563

10,209.001,660

10,571.851,719

10,641.681,736

10,682.551,737

12,492.792,033

13,156.452,141

13,586.342,202

13,586.342,202

13,607.442,209

13,628.402,216

14,525.282,358

15,798.802,571

15,864.062,567

16,253.402,630

16,860.442,746

21,332.083,463

22,278.903,605

26,913.604,320

27,001.084,348

27,044.114,369

27,352.064,462

30,946.805,032

40,436.226,501

40,947.666,669

41,161.956,693

49,598.928,078

60,251.829,813

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,060

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,203

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,210

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,251

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,333

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,433

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,484

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,563

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,660

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,719

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,736

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,737

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,033

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,141

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,202

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,202

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,209

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,216

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,358

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,571

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,567

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,630

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,746

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,463

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,605

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,320

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,348

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,369

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,462

Fully Paid ordinary shares

5,032

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,501

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,669

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,693

Fully Paid ordinary shares

8,078

Fully Paid ordinary shares

9,813

Disclaimer

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
