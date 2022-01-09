Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    RWC   AU000000RWC7

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

(RWC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 12:10:48 am
6.02 AUD   -3.37%
01/09RELIANCE WORLDWIDE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RWC
PU
2021RELIANCE WORLDWIDE : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
2021RELIANCE WORLDWIDE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Reliance Worldwide : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RWC

01/09/2022 | 11:28pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RWCAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

125,000

17/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

610855877

1.3

ASX issuer code

RWC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

RWCAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

2021 Annual Report (refer Remuneration Report) at https://www.rwc.com/investors/financial-results

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

Number of +securities 125,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RWC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

790,094,765

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RWCAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

7,791,968

RWCAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

400,000

RWCAA : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2031 EX $2.32

4,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
