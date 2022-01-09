Reliance Worldwide : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RWC
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
RWCAD
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
125,000
17/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
610855877
1.3
ASX issuer code
RWC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
RWCAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personalFor
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
2021 Annual Report (refer Remuneration Report) at
https://www.rwc.com/investors/financial-results
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
125,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
RWC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
790,094,765
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
RWCAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
7,791,968
RWCAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
400,000
RWCAA : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2031 EX $2.32
4,000,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
