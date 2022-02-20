Log in
    RWC   AU000000RWC7

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

(RWC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
5.09 AUD   +0.39%
04:11pRELIANCE WORLDWIDE : RWC FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
04:11pRELIANCE WORLDWIDE : RWC HY22 Results Announcement
PU
04:11pRELIANCE WORLDWIDE : Appendix 4D and interim financial report
PU
Reliance Worldwide : RWC FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
ersonal use only

FY22 Interim Results Presentation

21 February 2022

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 46 610 855 877

Important Notice

This presentation contains general information about Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited's activities at the date of presentation (21 February 2022). It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

onlyThe presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of or a recommendation of securities in any jurisdiction. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

I formation, including forecast or forward looking information, in this presentation should not be considered as a recommendation in relation to holding, purchasing or selling shares, securities or other instruments in Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited. Due care and attention has been used in the preparation of forecast and forward looking information. However, actual results may vary from forecasts and any variation may be materially positive or negative. Forecasts by their very nature are subject to uncertainty and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited cautions against reliance on any forward looking statements or forecasts, particularly in

uselight of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. Except as required by applicable regulations or laws, Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events.

This presentation contains references to the following non-IFRS measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted NPAT and Adjusted EPS. These measures are used by RWC to assess operating performance and are defined in the accompanying Results Announcement dated 21 February 2022. These measures have not been subject to audit or audit review.

ersonalAll figures are presented in United States Dollars unless indicated otherwise. The sum totals throughout this presentation may not add exactly due to

rounding differences. Prior period comparative figures in US$ represent RWC management's translation of historical earnings and non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or audit review.

The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Circumstances may change and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result.

This presentation forms part of a package of information about Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited. It should be read in conjunction with the Appendix 4D, 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report and Results Announcement also released on 21 February 2022.

2

ersonal use only

HY22 Results Overview

3

HY22 Introduction

Building on strong volume growth and execution in FY21

Consolidation of activity levels and retention of FY21 volume gains

Net sales growth of 12% versus pcp, different drivers in each region:

only

Americas 15% sales growth, 12% underlying growth excluding EZ-FLO + Lowe's one-off changes

Asia Pacific sales up 10%: strong domestic Australian market1

EMEA sales up 1%: Continental Europe market offset lower UK sales1

Price increases agreed with channel partners to offset cost increases - full impact

to be

use

realised progressively in 2nd half

Price increases lagged higher input costs in 1st half

Margins expected to improve in 2nd half as further price increases implemented

Sustained execution in a complex environment

We continued to meet customer expectations despite COVID and supply chain challenges

LCL and EZ-FLO acquisitions completed during the period

4

ersonal

1 Sales growth in constant currency

at 1.97x

HY22 Financial Highlights

All figures in US$

Net sales

Adjusted EBITDA

$

$125.5 million

521.8 million

only+12% growth overall1

+5% on pcp

+34% on HY20

+45% on HY20

use

Operating cash flow

Net debt increased by

$60.0 million

$371.1 million

-47% versus pcp

Net debt $545.3 million

Cash conversion: 50%

Net leverage ratio2

1

Growth rates expressed as change over comparative period for the six months ended 31 December 2020

2

Net Debt/12 month trailing EBITDA, including LCL and EZ-FLO earnings prior to acquisition

ersonal

Adjusted NPAT

$75.4 million

+5% on pcp

+89% on HY20

Interim Dividend

US4.5 cps

20% franked

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
