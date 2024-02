Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited is an Australia-based company, which manufactures water delivery, control, and optimization systems. The Company offers plumbing products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The Company's end-to-end meter-to-fixture and floor-to-ceiling plumbing and heating solutions target the repair, renovation, service, new construction and remodel markets. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific, Americas, and EMEA. Americas segment includes the United States of America and Canada. Asia Pacific segment includes Australia, New Zealand, Korea and China. EMEA segment includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, France and the Czech Republic. The Company manufactures Push-to-Connect (PTC) plumbing fittings and is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic PTC fittings and accessories. The Company also offers major appliance installations, including plumbed appliances, gas, hot water and dryer venting.

Related indices S&P/ASX 200