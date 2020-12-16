Log in
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
Reliant Bancorp : All Reliant Branch Lobbies Available by Appointment Only

12/16/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Effective Thursday, December 17, 2020, access to any Reliant branch lobby will be available by appointment only. Branches with drive-thru services will remain available during regular business hours. In addition, Reliant requires a face mask/covering to be worn when inside any of our locations. This requirement extends to all employees, customers and vendors.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities remains Reliant's top priority. We have protective protocols in place for in-branch visits to help decrease the risk of viral exposure and spread.

These safety measures include maintaining the recommended 6-foot physical distancing between you and others in the branch- whether our employees or other customers, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces with disinfectant, and requiring masks be worn while inside a Reliant location.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we remain committed to protecting our employees and customers, including the most vulnerable members of the communities in which we serve. As case counts continue to rapidly increase, implementing these changes will also help prevent service disruptions.

Please remember account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and Reliant ATMs. Should you need to make a lobby appointment, please call your local branch. Phone numbers are listed at here.

Additionally, these alternative and digital banking options are also available to make banking from home easy and convenient.

Digital and Alternative Banking

  1. 24/7 Mobile App - Account access connecting you to multiple banking services.
  2. Online Bill Pay - Web-based payment portal accessed via mobile app and desktop browser.
  3. 24/7 ATMs - Available at every Reliant Bank location and more than 32,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the MoneyPass® network.
  4. Tap-To-Pay - Apple Pay®, Google PayTM or Samsung Pay® via your connected Reliant Bank account. Use your smartphone to pay at participating merchants to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces.
  5. Debit Card/Credit Card - Remote purchasing capabilities if you are staying at home.
  6. 24/7 Telephone Banking - Access account functions directly from your phone. Call your local branch or 877-221-2050 and follow the prompts to get started.
  7. Online Banking - Desktop or mobile access allowing you to check balances, view statements, transfer funds, and other tasks.

We appreciate your business and your trust. You can rely on us to do what it takes to keep our communities safe, while continuing to provide critical financial servicing.

Disclaimer

Reliant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:30:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
