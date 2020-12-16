Reliant Bancorp : All Reliant Branch Lobbies Available by Appointment Only

Effective Thursday, December 17, 2020, access to any Reliant branch lobby will be available by appointment only. Branches with drive-thru services will remain available during regular business hours. In addition, Reliant requires a face mask/covering to be worn when inside any of our locations. This requirement extends to all employees, customers and vendors.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities remains Reliant's top priority. We have protective protocols in place for in-branch visits to help decrease the risk of viral exposure and spread.

These safety measures include maintaining the recommended 6-foot physical distancing between you and others in the branch- whether our employees or other customers, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces with disinfectant, and requiring masks be worn while inside a Reliant location.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we remain committed to protecting our employees and customers, including the most vulnerable members of the communities in which we serve. As case counts continue to rapidly increase, implementing these changes will also help prevent service disruptions.

Please remember account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and Reliant ATMs. Should you need to make a lobby appointment, please call your local branch. Phone numbers are listed at here.

Additionally, these alternative and digital banking options are also available to make banking from home easy and convenient.