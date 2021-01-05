Reliant Bancorp : IRS Error May Impact Individual Stimulus Payments

An IRS error may impact some Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks or stimulus payments. Available information suggests the IRS did not correctly apply a fix for payment errors uncovered during the first round of stimulus payments. Because of this, some individuals may not receive anticipated stimulus payment funds via direct deposit. Additionally, the IRS may be unable to provide accurate information on the status of stimulus payments using their 'Get My Payment' portal.

Unfortunately, Reliant is unable to provide information about individual stimulus payments to our account holders.

If your expected payment was not direct deposited into your account, we recommend speaking with the IRS or your tax advisor. If you are eligible for a stimulus payment and have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.

We will continue to monitor the IRS response to this error and provide additional updates as information becomes available.