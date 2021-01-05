Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reliant Bancorp, Inc.    RBNC

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliant Bancorp : IRS Error May Impact Individual Stimulus Payments

01/05/2021 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An IRS error may impact some Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks or stimulus payments. Available information suggests the IRS did not correctly apply a fix for payment errors uncovered during the first round of stimulus payments. Because of this, some individuals may not receive anticipated stimulus payment funds via direct deposit. Additionally, the IRS may be unable to provide accurate information on the status of stimulus payments using their 'Get My Payment' portal.

Unfortunately, Reliant is unable to provide information about individual stimulus payments to our account holders.

If your expected payment was not direct deposited into your account, we recommend speaking with the IRS or your tax advisor. If you are eligible for a stimulus payment and have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.

We will continue to monitor the IRS response to this error and provide additional updates as information becomes available.

Disclaimer

Reliant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
12:08pRELIANT BANCORP : IRS Error May Impact Individual Stimulus Payments
PU
10:16aRELIANT BANCORP : SolarWinds Security Breach
PU
2020RELIANT BANCORP : Online Banking, Business Online Banking and the mobile app are..
PU
2020RELIANT BANCORP : All Reliant Branch Lobbies Available by Appointment Only
PU
2020RELIANT BANCORP : Branch Lobbies Available by Appointment Only
PU
2020RELIANT BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2020RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2020RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
BU
2020RELIANT BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 18,42 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
DeVan D. Ard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Wilson President
Gerald Lee Cooksey EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
William Ronald DeBerry Director
Charles Trimble Beasley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.-1.07%306
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%165 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.96%60 609
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.23%59 836
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.05%55 865
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.70%45 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ