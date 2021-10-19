Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reliant Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBNC   US75956B1017

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

10/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. This quarter’s dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 20% increase compared with the same quarter in 2020 and highlights Reliant’s growth since that time.

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of September 30, 2021, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $3.0 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $2.4 billion in loans held for investment and approximately $2.5 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
05:11pRELIANT BANCORP : Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results Reported Net Income of $13.3 m..
PU
05:05pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
05:02pRELIANT BANCORP : Earnings Flash (RBNC) RELIANT BANCORP Reports Q3 EPS $0.87
MT
05:01pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05:01pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share
BU
08/05RELIANT BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Reliant Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 26, ..
CI
08/03RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank Announce Executive Changes
CI
07/20RELIANT BANCORP : Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results Reported Net Income of $13.0 ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 M - -
Net income 2021 48,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,85 $
Average target price 35,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
DeVan D. Ard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Wilson President
Gerald Lee Cooksey Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Eddie Gammon Operations Director
William Ronald DeBerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.77.55%548
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%157 482
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.23%72 320
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%65 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%58 431
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.19%58 221