RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.  : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call
07/06RELIANT BANCORP  : Samsung A Series Alert
06/28RELIANT BANCORP  : Child Tax Credit
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call

07/08/2021

07/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at RBNC 2Q21 Webcast. A link to these events can be found on the Company’s website at www.reliantbank.com under the tab for "Investor Relations."

About Reliant and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 M - -
Net income 2021 45,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 447 M 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers and Directors
DeVan D. Ard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Wilson President
Gerald Lee Cooksey Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Eddie Gammon Operations Director
William Ronald DeBerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.40.71%466
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.49%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.60%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.41%52 826