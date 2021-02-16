Reliant Bancorp : Inclement Weather Update

We are continuing to monitor road conditions. Branches in the following counties will be open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17:
-
Cheatham
-
Davidson
-
Hickman
-
Maury
-
Montgomery
-
Robertson
-
Rutherford
-
Sumner
-
Williamson
Account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and our ATMs.
