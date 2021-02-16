Log in
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/16 04:00:01 pm
21.18 USD   +2.47%
RELIANT BANCORP : Inclement Weather Update
PU
02/15RELIANT BANCORP : Inclement Weather
PU
02/13RELIANT BANCORP : ATM Temporarily Out of Service
PU
Reliant Bancorp : Inclement Weather Update

02/16/2021 | 05:36pm EST
We are continuing to monitor road conditions. Branches in the following counties will be open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17:

  • Cheatham
  • Davidson
  • Hickman
  • Maury
  • Montgomery
  • Robertson
  • Rutherford
  • Sumner
  • Williamson

Account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and our ATMs.Account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and our ATMs.

Disclaimer

Reliant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 M - -
Net income 2020 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 344 M 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 87,8%
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,45 $
Last Close Price 20,67 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
DeVan D. Ard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Wilson President
Gerald Lee Cooksey EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Charles Trimble Beasley Independent Director
James Gilbert Hodges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.11.01%344
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.70%170 020
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.36.76%79 538
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.51%60 264
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 598
