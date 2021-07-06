Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reliant Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBNC   US75956B1017

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/06 01:50:15 pm
26.535 USD   -2.41%
01:18pRELIANT BANCORP  : Samsung A Series Alert
PU
06/28RELIANT BANCORP  : Child Tax Credit
PU
06/28RELIANT BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliant Bancorp : Samsung A Series Alert

07/06/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective immediately, 'A' series Samsung phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy A01, Samsung Galaxy A11, etc.) will be unable to access Reliant's mobile app. This is due to changes in the Android operating system that prevents 'A' series phones from certification by our technology partner to work with our mobile app. As the app is updated, function may be restored. However, we cannot guarantee future certification. To determine if your device is affected, visit Settings/About Phone or Settings/System and note the model name and number.

Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any assistance with Reliant's mobile app on Samsung 'A' series phones. If you use a Samsung 'A' series device, please access online banking using the web version at reliantbank.com.

Disclaimer

Reliant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
01:18pRELIANT BANCORP  : Samsung A Series Alert
PU
06/28RELIANT BANCORP  : Child Tax Credit
PU
06/28RELIANT BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
06/17RELIANT BANCORP  : Fraud Alert – Business Email Compromises
PU
06/17RELIANT BANCORP  : Personal Online Banking Update
PU
05/17RELIANT BANCORP  : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
05/17RELIANT BANCORP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/06RELIANT BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/03RELIANT BANCORP  : Face Coverings No Longer Required
PU
04/30RELIANT BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 M - -
Net income 2021 45,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 453 M 453 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,19 $
Average target price 32,86 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
DeVan D. Ard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Robert Wilson President
Gerald Lee Cooksey Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Eddie Gammon Operations Director
William Ronald DeBerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.46.03%466
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.72%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.14.06%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.74%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.75%52 826