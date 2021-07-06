Reliant Bancorp : Samsung A Series Alert

Effective immediately, 'A' series Samsung phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy A01, Samsung Galaxy A11, etc.) will be unable to access Reliant's mobile app. This is due to changes in the Android operating system that prevents 'A' series phones from certification by our technology partner to work with our mobile app. As the app is updated, function may be restored. However, we cannot guarantee future certification. To determine if your device is affected, visit Settings/About Phone or Settings/System and note the model name and number.

Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any assistance with Reliant's mobile app on Samsung 'A' series phones. If you use a Samsung 'A' series device, please access online banking using the web version at reliantbank.com.