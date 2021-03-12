Log in
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

Reliant Bancorp : Several Lobbies Reopening

03/12/2021
We appreciate your business and the trust you have placed in Reliant for financial advice and solutions that meet your needs. Throughout the pandemic, Reliant implemented service changes to protect customers and employees and keep our communities safe.

Effective Monday, March 15, Reliant has restored normal service hours for the following branch lobbies:

  • Ashland City
  • Chattanooga
  • James Campbell
  • Lenox
  • Main Office
  • Murfreesboro
  • Nashville Pike
  • Springfield
  • Tradewinds

Other branch locations will maintain their current drive-thru service model with lobby visits by appointment. We will continue to maintain our company-wide mask mandate which requires all employees, customers and vendors who enter any Reliant location to wear a face covering*. For safety and identification purposes, you may be asked to lower your mask briefly upon entrance.

If you or someone around you is unwell or have been placed in quarantine, please don't choose the lobby for service - use alternative solutions including telephone or online banking instead.

The health and safety of our employees and customers remains a top priority. When inside a Reliant location, please maintain 6-foot physical distancing between you and others in the branch - whether our employees or other customers. Floor markers are in place to remind us of this important preventative measure*.

As always, we continue to offer alternative and digital banking options and encourage you to use these important channels for service.

Please remember account access remains easily available at reliantbank.com, the mobile app and Reliant ATMs. Should you need to make a lobby appointment, please call your local branch. Phone numbers are listed here.

Additionally, these alternative and digital banking options are also available to make banking from home easy and convenient.

Digital and Alternative Banking

  1. 24/7 Mobile App - Account access connecting you to multiple banking services.
  2. Online Bill Pay - Web-based payment portal accessed via mobile app and desktop browser.
  3. 24/7 ATMs - Available at every Reliant Bank location and more than 32,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the MoneyPass® network.
  4. Tap-To-Pay - Apple Pay®, Google PayTM or Samsung Pay® via your connected Reliant Bank account. Use your smartphone to pay at participating merchants to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces.
  5. Debit Card/Credit Card - Remote purchasing capabilities if you are staying at home.
  6. 24/7 Telephone Banking - Access account functions directly from your phone. Call your local branch or 877-221-2050 and follow the prompts to get started.
  7. Online Banking - Desktop or mobile access allowing you to check balances, view statements, transfer funds, and other tasks.

We appreciate your patience during this time and look forward to seeing you soon.

*Face Coverings:

Government orders may provide an exemption for small children and those unable to wear a face covering due to health reasons. We ask that everyone practice social distancing while visiting a Reliant location.

*Preventative Measures:

The risk of contracting COVID cannot be completely eliminated.

Reliant Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021


© Publicnow 2021
