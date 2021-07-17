Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reliant Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBNC   US75956B1017

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with United Community Banks, Inc.

07/17/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Reliant (NASDAQCM: RBNC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with United.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/reliant-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Reliant's financial outlook is excellent and yet Reliant shareholders will receive only 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding or $30.58 per share of Reliant common stock, based on United's closing stock price of $31.07 on July 13, 2021. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Reliant by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Reliant accepts a superior bid. Reliant insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Reliant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Reliant.

If you own Reliant common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/reliant-bancorp-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-reliant-bancorp-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-united-community-banks-inc-301335947.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RELIANT BANCORP, INC.
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has obt..
PR
07/15RELIANT BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY TH : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/15RELIANT BANCORP : United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Acquisi..
PU
07/15RELIANT BANCORP : United Community Banks to Acquire Reliant Bancorp in $517 Mill..
MT
07/15Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 20..
CI
07/15RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of O..
AQ
07/14UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : to Acquire Reliant Bancorp for $517 Million in Stock
MT
07/08RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call
BU
07/06RELIANT BANCORP : Samsung A Series Alert
PU
06/28RELIANT BANCORP : Child Tax Credit
PU
More news