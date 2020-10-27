Reliant Pools Adds New Project Manager to its Roster

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Reliant Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: RELT), Reliant Pools has continued to expand over 2020, and despite the current health crisis, more and more homeowners seek to add another level of leisure to their homes as an alternative to vacationing outside the confines of their communities. To continue meeting the growing demands among clients, Reliant Pools has added a new project superintendent to the team. Jay Mogden joins Reliant Pools as a disciplined, organized, and detail-oriented professional with a plethora of administrative and mechanical experience spanning over 17 years at the highest levels of both project and personnel management. By being involved in such a variety of different operational capacities, Jay's superintendent experience is extensive.

Most recently, Mr. Mogden has been pursuing his Certified Pool & Spa Building Professional credentials with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance. In the past, Jay has served as project manager and crew chief for McLaren in Fort Worth, Texas, and as crew chief and project manager for Audi and Full Throttle Productions at Austin's Circuit of the Americas Formula One Speedway. Jay brings with him a refined skill set in leading teams in management positions in fast-paced environments where his skills and level of expertise have been optimally utilized. Over the years Jay has shown the keen ability to easily lead teams of experts in various fields and direct all operational and technical elements to ensure the task runs smoothly. This will effectively translate to more streamlined and profitable build times for Reliant Pools ongoing operations.

Installing swimming pools continues to be an increasingly common home improvement among Austin homeowners, and Reliant Pools are stepping up to the plate to fill their needs. We look forward to what Jay can bring to the table and how he will help further the rapid expansion of Reliant Pools. The year 2019 turned out to be an incredibly successful one for Reliant Pools and its parent company Reliant Holdings, and so far this year, 2020 is expected to exceed expectations for growth as it has surpassed 2019's growth, even amid the current health crisis.

Along with Reliant Custom Homes, we look forward to what the rest of the year has in store for Reliant Pools. Our strategic business models have led to the expansive growth of three successful companies under one parent company, and we plan to continue adding to the enterprise by acquiring and financing new businesses.

About Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT)

Established in 2013 as Reliant Pools and has since expanded into a publicly traded company that now incorporates Reliant Custom Homes. Reliant continues to grow its operations after a record-breaking 2019 and has surpassed their goals in 2020 so far.

Follow us @ReliantHoldings

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements Include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements Include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Reliant Holdings Inc.

12343 Hymeadow Drive, Suite 3-A, Austin, TX 78750

info@reliantholdingsinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66850