  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Relief Therapeutics Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer -2-

08/09/2021 | 01:01am EDT
our various product candidate development programs; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and 
our ability to successfully fund, initiate and complete clinical trials and regulatory submissions; the ability to 
protect our intellectual property rights; our strategy and business focus; and the development, expected timeline and 
commercial potential of any of our product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions 
or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue 
reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and 
involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the 
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties 
associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities 
and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to fund our various product candidate development 
programs and to meet our business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies 
and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by 
our intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process, including the 
timing and requirements of regulatory actions, and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. We 
disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that 
exist after the date on which they were made. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the 
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. 
You may access these documents for no charge at http://www.sec.gov. 
RELIEF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS 
Holding AG and its businesses. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and 
larger clinical trials for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs and MSUD, nor whether the ongoing clinical trials of 
Relief's lead compound, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat respiratory deficiency due to 
COVID-19, will be successful. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, 
which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding 
AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such 
forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not 
undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or 
otherwise. 
CORPORATE CONTACTS 
Acer Therapeutics Inc.     RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG 
Jim DeNike                 Jack Weinstein 
+1 844-902-6100            Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
jdenike@acertx.com         contact@relieftherapeutics.com 
INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS 
Acer Therapeutics Inc.     RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG 
Hans Vitzthum              Michael Miller 
LifeSci Advisors           Rx Communications Group 
+1 617-430-7578            +1-917-633-6086 
hans@lifesciadvisors.com   mmiller@rxir.com 
  # # # -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG 
              Avenue de Sécheron 15 
              1202 Genève 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       contact@relieftherapeutics.com 
Internet:     https://relieftherapeutics.com 
ISIN:         CH0100191136 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224804 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
-------------

1224804 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224804&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 52,0 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 900 M 984 M 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,20 CHF
Average target price 0,76 CHF
Spread / Average Target 273%
Managers and Directors
Jack M. Weinstein Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Gilles Della Corte Chief Medical Officer
Taneli Jouhikainen Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Meinen Vice President-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG-24.16%984
MODERNA, INC.296.02%166 997
LONZA GROUP AG24.33%57 462
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.95%47 704
CELLTRION, INC.-24.37%32 351
SEAGEN INC.-8.08%29 290