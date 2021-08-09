EQS-News : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer -2

our various product candidate development programs; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and
our ability to successfully fund, initiate and complete clinical trials and regulatory submissions; the ability to
protect our intellectual property rights; our strategy and business focus; and the development, expected timeline and
commercial potential of any of our product candidates. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions
or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and
involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties
associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities
and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to fund our various product candidate development
programs and to meet our business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies
and trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by
our intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process, including the
timing and requirements of regulatory actions, and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. We
disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
You may access these documents for no charge at http://www.sec.gov.
RELIEF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS
Holding AG and its businesses. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and
larger clinical trials for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs and MSUD, nor whether the ongoing clinical trials of
Relief's lead compound, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat respiratory deficiency due to
COVID-19, will be successful. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors,
which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding
AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not
undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
CORPORATE CONTACTS
Acer Therapeutics Inc. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jim DeNike Jack Weinstein
+1 844-902-6100 Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
jdenike@acertx.com contact@relieftherapeutics.com
INVESTOR RELATION CONTACTS
Acer Therapeutics Inc. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Hans Vitzthum Michael Miller
LifeSci Advisors Rx Communications Group
+1 617-430-7578 +1-917-633-6086
hans@lifesciadvisors.com mmiller@rxir.com
# # # -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Media Release -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224804
End of News EQS Group News Service
-------------
1224804 2021-08-09
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224804&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 09, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)