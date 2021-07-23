Log in
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
EQS-News : Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil

07/23/2021 | 01:01am EDT
EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil 
2021-07-23 / 07:00 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil 
Geneva, Switzerland, July 23, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a 
biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, 
reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" 
NRx"), has issued a press release reporting that it has validated a commercial formulation of aviptadil for intravenous 
use, allowing for high volume manufacture, with an anticipated one year or greater stability, under appropriate storage 
conditions. NRx also reported in its press release that it had achieved a 30-to-50-fold increase in its manufactured 
lot size of aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link. 
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "We are pleased that our collaboration partner has 
reported that it has developed a formulation of aviptadil that it reports is suitable for commercial distribution. 
Despite the increase in the number of people being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with emerging variants and 
disparities in vaccination rates, there remains a major need for effective therapeutic options for patients with 
respiratory failure. We are excited about the potential that aviptadil holds in helping critical COVID-19 patients and 
are hopeful that the drug candidate will soon be available to those who remain in need of better treatments." 
### 
ABOUT RELIEF 
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in 
human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100^TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form 
of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory 
deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a 
Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of 
ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate 
(NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently 
completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage 
programs. 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB 
under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn. 
CONTACT:                               FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES: 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG         MC Services AG 
Jack Weinstein                         Anne Hennecke 
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer  Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-22 
Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com   Mail: relief@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG, and there can be no assurance regarding whether its collaboration partner's application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whether Relief will obtain approval to market its product in Europe or other territories, and whether Relief's ongoing disputes with its U.S. collaboration partner will be amicably resolved. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG 
              Avenue de Sécheron 15 
              1202 Genève 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       contact@relieftherapeutics.com 
Internet:     https://relieftherapeutics.com 
ISIN:         CH0100191136 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221098 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1221098 2021-07-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221098&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

