EQS-News : Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil 2021-07-23 / 07:00 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Successful Commercial Formulation for Aviptadil Geneva, Switzerland, July 23, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx"), has issued a press release reporting that it has validated a commercial formulation of aviptadil for intravenous use, allowing for high volume manufacture, with an anticipated one year or greater stability, under appropriate storage conditions. NRx also reported in its press release that it had achieved a 30-to-50-fold increase in its manufactured lot size of aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link. Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "We are pleased that our collaboration partner has reported that it has developed a formulation of aviptadil that it reports is suitable for commercial distribution. Despite the increase in the number of people being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with emerging variants and disparities in vaccination rates, there remains a major need for effective therapeutic options for patients with respiratory failure. We are excited about the potential that aviptadil holds in helping critical COVID-19 patients and are hopeful that the drug candidate will soon be available to those who remain in need of better treatments." ### ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100^TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn. CONTACT: FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG MC Services AG Jack Weinstein Anne Hennecke Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-22 Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com Mail: relief@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG, and there can be no assurance regarding whether its collaboration partner's application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whether Relief will obtain approval to market its product in Europe or other territories, and whether Relief's ongoing disputes with its U.S. collaboration partner will be amicably resolved. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

