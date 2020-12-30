EQS-News : Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study
Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of
RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
2020-12-30 / 07:00
*Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of
RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure*
*Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, Pa, USA, December 30, 2020 -* RELIEF
THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("*Relief*" or the
"*Company*") and NeuroRx, Inc. today announced the conclusion of enrollment
in the phase 2b/3 trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (previously RLF-100TM: aviptadil) for
the treatment of Respiratory Failure in patients with Critical COVID-19
(www.clinicaltrials.gov [1] NCT04311697). No drug-related serious adverse
events have been reported as of today. Enrollment was increased from 165
patients in order to amass as large a safety database as possible. Top line
data are expected in late January - early February 2021.
"With FDA's authorization and the extraordinary dedication of our twelve
clinical trial sites, we were able to take a drug not formulated or
administered to patients in IV form since 2005 and advance it to the clinic
in ten weeks. We hope that the highly encouraging results seen in the most
critically-ill COVID-19 patients treated in our expanded access program can
be replicated in patients who have Critical COVID-19 without an advanced
comorbidity" said *Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and founder of NeuroRx, Inc*.
"The FDA did not agree to grant EUA, as applied for in September, based upon
the open-label study reported earlier, but has advised us that they remain
committed to working with us in the development of our product and will
promptly review the forthcoming data from this randomized trial. Until that
time, available stocks of ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM) will continue to be
administered under our Expanded Access Protocol and individual patient
requests under _Right to Try_ laws."
*Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief*, said: "We
congratulate NeuroRx on the successful completion of patient enrollment in
this crucial pivotal clinical study and look forward to the top line
results. Our fervent hope is for RLF-100TM to bring benefit to critically
ill patients suffering the consequences of COVID-19 infection."
*###*
*ABOUT VIP in COVID-19*
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) was first discovered by the late Dr.
Sami Said in 1970. Although first identified in the intestinal tract, VIP is
now known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily
concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in more than 100 peer-reviewed
studies to have potent anti-inflammatory/anti-cytokine activity in animal
models of respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and inflammation. Most
importantly, 70% of the VIP in the body is bound to a rare cell in the lung,
the alveolar type II cell (ATII), that is critical to transmission of oxygen
to the body.
COVID-19-related respiratory failure is caused by selective infection of the
ATII cell by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They are vulnerable because of their
(ACE2) surface receptors, which serve as the route of entry for the virus.
These specialized cells manufacture surfactant that coats the lung and is
essential for oxygen exchange. Loss of surfactant causes collapse of the air
sacs (alveolae) in the lung and results in respiratory failure.
VIP is shown to block Coronavirus replication in the ATII cell, block
cytokine synthesis, block viral-induced cell death (cytopathy), and
upregulate surfactant production. Other than RLF-100(TM), no currently
proposed treatments for COVID-19 specifically target these vulnerable Type
II cells.
*ABOUT ZYESAMI(TM) (PREVIOUSLY RLF-100(TM): AVIPTADIL)*
*ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM: AVIPTADIL) IS A FORMULATION OF VASOACTIVE
INTESTINAL POLYPEPTIDE (VIP) *RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) is a formulation of
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) that was developed based on Prof.
Sami Said's original work at Stony Brook University, for which Stony Brook
was awarded an FDA Orphan Drug Designation in 2001. VIP is known to be
highly concentrated in the lungs, where it inhibits coronavirus replication,
blocks the formation of inflammatory cytokines, prevents cell death, and
upregulates the production of surfactant. FDA has now granted IND
authorization for intravenous and inhaled delivery of RLF-100(TM) for the
treatment of COVID-19 and awarded Fast Track designation. RLF-100(TM) is
being investigated in two placebo-controlled US phase 2b/3 clinical trials
in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Since July 2020, more than 300
patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure have been treated
with RLF-100(TM) between the two FDA-approved protocols (randomized and
expanded access). Information on the RLF-100(TM) Expanded Access program is
at https://www.neurorxpharma.com/our-services/rlf-100 [2].
*ABOUT RELIEF*
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of
natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing
and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently,
Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for
respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM
(aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. phase 2b/3
clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief also holds
a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering
potential formulations of RLF-100TM.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the
symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.
www.relieftherapeutics.com [3]
Follow us on *LinkedIn [4].*
*ABOUT NEURORX, INC.*
NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development
experience and by former senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly,
Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on ZYESAMITM, which has
been awarded FDA Fast Track designation (previously RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil),
NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special
Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is
currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C.
Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential
administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects
for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together
with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President
(Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. The Company has
recently announced a plan to merge with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:BRPA), following which it plans to trade on the NASDAQ as NRXP.
*CORPORATE CONTACTS: *NeuroRx, Inc.*
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG* Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D.,
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA MPH
Chairman of the Board Chairman and Chief
Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com Executive Officer
www.relieftherapeutics.com Mail: ceo@neurorxpharma.com
*MEDIA CONTACTS:
Relief (Europe)* *NeuroRx (United States)*
MC Services AG David Schull
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva Russo Partners, LLC
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14 Tel.: +1 (0) 858-717-2310
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu [5] Mail:
david.schull@russopartnersl
lc.com
*INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Relief (Europe)* *NeuroRx (United States)*
MC Services AG Brian Korb
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva Solebury Trout
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14 Tel.: +1 (0) 917-653-5122
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu [5] Mail: bkorb@troutgroup.com
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG,
NeuroRx, Inc. and their businesses. The results reported herein may or may
not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for
RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of COVID-19. Such statements involve certain
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and/or NeuroRx, Inc. to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157825
End of News EQS Group News Service
1157825 2020-12-30
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d07c3690d23a0d08410282711a27e801&application_id=1157825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=32e19337fb8372f473f88c68c33392a1&application_id=1157825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3a197313ba8f5061cb652518d8a708e&application_id=1157825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e30303c841a044416d184730bebe9fb7&application_id=1157825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: mailto:%20relief@mc-services.eu
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)