RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
News 
All News

EQS-News : Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

12/30/2020 | 01:01am EST
 EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG 
Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of 
RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure 
 
2020-12-30 / 07:00 
 
*Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of 
RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure* 
 
*Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, Pa, USA, December 30, 2020 -* RELIEF 
THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("*Relief*" or the 
"*Company*") and NeuroRx, Inc. today announced the conclusion of enrollment 
in the phase 2b/3 trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (previously RLF-100TM: aviptadil) for 
the treatment of Respiratory Failure in patients with Critical COVID-19 
(www.clinicaltrials.gov [1] NCT04311697). No drug-related serious adverse 
events have been reported as of today. Enrollment was increased from 165 
patients in order to amass as large a safety database as possible. Top line 
data are expected in late January - early February 2021. 
 
"With FDA's authorization and the extraordinary dedication of our twelve 
clinical trial sites, we were able to take a drug not formulated or 
administered to patients in IV form since 2005 and advance it to the clinic 
in ten weeks. We hope that the highly encouraging results seen in the most 
critically-ill COVID-19 patients treated in our expanded access program can 
be replicated in patients who have Critical COVID-19 without an advanced 
comorbidity" said *Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and founder of NeuroRx, Inc*. 
"The FDA did not agree to grant EUA, as applied for in September, based upon 
the open-label study reported earlier, but has advised us that they remain 
committed to working with us in the development of our product and will 
promptly review the forthcoming data from this randomized trial. Until that 
time, available stocks of ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM) will continue to be 
administered under our Expanded Access Protocol and individual patient 
requests under _Right to Try_ laws." 
 
*Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief*, said: "We 
congratulate NeuroRx on the successful completion of patient enrollment in 
this crucial pivotal clinical study and look forward to the top line 
results. Our fervent hope is for RLF-100TM to bring benefit to critically 
ill patients suffering the consequences of COVID-19 infection." 
 
*###* 
 
*ABOUT VIP in COVID-19* 
 
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) was first discovered by the late Dr. 
Sami Said in 1970. Although first identified in the intestinal tract, VIP is 
now known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily 
concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in more than 100 peer-reviewed 
studies to have potent anti-inflammatory/anti-cytokine activity in animal 
models of respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and inflammation. Most 
importantly, 70% of the VIP in the body is bound to a rare cell in the lung, 
the alveolar type II cell (ATII), that is critical to transmission of oxygen 
to the body. 
 
COVID-19-related respiratory failure is caused by selective infection of the 
ATII cell by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They are vulnerable because of their 
(ACE2) surface receptors, which serve as the route of entry for the virus. 
These specialized cells manufacture surfactant that coats the lung and is 
essential for oxygen exchange. Loss of surfactant causes collapse of the air 
sacs (alveolae) in the lung and results in respiratory failure. 
 
VIP is shown to block Coronavirus replication in the ATII cell, block 
cytokine synthesis, block viral-induced cell death (cytopathy), and 
upregulate surfactant production. Other than RLF-100(TM), no currently 
proposed treatments for COVID-19 specifically target these vulnerable Type 
II cells. 
 
*ABOUT ZYESAMI(TM) (PREVIOUSLY RLF-100(TM): AVIPTADIL)* 
 
*ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100TM: AVIPTADIL) IS A FORMULATION OF VASOACTIVE 
INTESTINAL POLYPEPTIDE (VIP) *RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) is a formulation of 
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) that was developed based on Prof. 
Sami Said's original work at Stony Brook University, for which Stony Brook 
was awarded an FDA Orphan Drug Designation in 2001. VIP is known to be 
highly concentrated in the lungs, where it inhibits coronavirus replication, 
blocks the formation of inflammatory cytokines, prevents cell death, and 
upregulates the production of surfactant. FDA has now granted IND 
authorization for intravenous and inhaled delivery of RLF-100(TM) for the 
treatment of COVID-19 and awarded Fast Track designation. RLF-100(TM) is 
being investigated in two placebo-controlled US phase 2b/3 clinical trials 
in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Since July 2020, more than 300 
patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure have been treated 
with RLF-100(TM) between the two FDA-approved protocols (randomized and 
expanded access). Information on the RLF-100(TM) Expanded Access program is 
at https://www.neurorxpharma.com/our-services/rlf-100 [2]. 
 
*ABOUT RELIEF* 
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of 
natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing 
and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, 
Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for 
respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM 
(aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. phase 2b/3 
clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief also holds 
a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering 
potential formulations of RLF-100TM. 
 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the 
symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. 
www.relieftherapeutics.com [3] 
 
Follow us on *LinkedIn [4].* 
 
*ABOUT NEURORX, INC.* 
 
NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development 
experience and by former senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, 
Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on ZYESAMITM, which has 
been awarded FDA Fast Track designation (previously RLF-100(TM): Aviptadil), 
NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special 
Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is 
currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. 
Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential 
administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects 
for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together 
with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President 
(Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. The Company has 
recently announced a plan to merge with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp 
(NASDAQ:BRPA), following which it plans to trade on the NASDAQ as NRXP. 
 
*CORPORATE CONTACTS:                 *NeuroRx, Inc.* 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG*      Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., 
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA MPH 
Chairman of the Board                Chairman and Chief 
Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com Executive Officer 
www.relieftherapeutics.com           Mail: ceo@neurorxpharma.com 
*MEDIA CONTACTS: 
Relief (Europe)*                     *NeuroRx (United States)* 
MC Services AG                       David Schull 
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva      Russo Partners, LLC 
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14         Tel.: +1 (0) 858-717-2310 
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu [5]      Mail: 
                                     david.schull@russopartnersl 
                                     lc.com 
*INVESTOR RELATIONS: 
Relief (Europe)*                     *NeuroRx (United States)* 
MC Services AG                       Brian Korb 
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva      Solebury Trout 
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14         Tel.: +1 (0) 917-653-5122 
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu [5]      Mail: bkorb@troutgroup.com 
 
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain 
forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG, 
NeuroRx, Inc. and their businesses. The results reported herein may or may 
not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for 
RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of COVID-19. Such statements involve certain 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause 
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and/or NeuroRx, Inc. to be materially 
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG 
is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to 
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new 
information, future events or otherwise. 
 
