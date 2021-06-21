EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: All Proposals Approved by a Large Majority



Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, announces that all agenda items of yesterday's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") were approved by a large majority (more than 90 percent) of the represented votes.

As a result of the exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AGM was held without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties in accordance with the requirements of the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combatting the coronavirus. The shareholders voted through the independent proxy, representing a total of 1,404,708,594 shares, or 41.54% of the total outstanding shares.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented: "We are grateful to our shareholders for their trust in us and their belief in the future of Relief. I would like to warmly welcome Patrice Jean and Paolo Galfetti to the Relief Board of Directors. They both bring a wealth of biopharmaceutical experience that will be invaluable as the Company continues to expand the pipeline and grow its business. As part of that growth, we look forward to soon bringing AdVita and APR into Relief and plan to pursue additional business opportunities going forward."

Agenda items:

1. Approval of the Annual Report, Statutory Financial Statements (balance sheet, income statement and notes) and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2020, Statutory Auditors' Report

2. Appropriation of Results

3. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Increase of the authorized share capital

5. Increase of the conditional share capital

6. Votes on the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

7.1 Re-election of existing members of the Board of Directors

7.2 Election of new members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Patrice P. Jean and Paolo Galfetti

7.3 Re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

7.4 Re-election of the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

7.5 Re-election of the Independent Voting Rights Representative

7.6 Re-election of the Auditors

The AGM approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The AGM resolved to carry forward the loss for the year 2020 in the amount of CHF 20,009,867.

The AGM granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee for their activities during the financial year 2020.

The AGM approved the increase of authorized capital (from CHF 11,250,000.00 to CHF 16,850,000.00) and of conditional share capital (from CHF 2,533,413.33 to CHF 15,630,000.00).

The AGM approved a maximum amount of CHF 1,500,000 (both fixed and variable compensation, including stock options and other, but excluding employer social security contributions) for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2021 AGM until the 2022 AGM and a maximum total compensation of CHF 5,000,000 for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022.

The AGM re-elected: (i) the members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju and Dr. Thomas Plitz), (ii) the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju and Dr. Thomas Plitz), (iii) the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju), (iv) the Independent Voting Rights Representative (Thomas Hua), and (v) the Auditors (MAZARS SA).

The AGM elected two new members - Dr. Patrice P. Jean and Paolo Galfetti - as new members of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Patrice P. Jean is the Chair of the Life Sciences Practice at Hughes Hubbard & Reed, an international law firm based in New York City. She has over a decade of experience counselling leading and startup pharmaceutical, chemical and biotechnology companies in all areas of patent law, including asserting and defending patent rights underlying core technologies and innovations. Dr. Jean graduated summa cum laude from Xavier University of Louisiana in 1993 with a degree in biochemistry, and she holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Princeton University. She graduated from Columbia University School of Law in 2002, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Columbia Science & Technology Law Review. Dr. Jean currently serves as Vice-President of the New York Intellectual Property Law Education Foundation and is a Board member of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association.

Paolo Galfetti is the Chief Executive Officer of APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. (APR). Under the recently signed binding term sheet between Relief and APR, APR is entitled to appoint a designee to serve on the Relief Board of Directors. Mr. Galfetti has over twenty years of management experience in the pharmaceutical sector, including in the areas of business development and licensing, operational strategic management, clinical research, and pharmaceutical discovery and development. He joined APR in 1995 as head of licensing and business development and was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2002. Under his leadership, APR has brought its first product onto the market and developed a rich pipeline of product candidates. He also was a founding partner, CEO and board member of the Institute for Pharmacokinetic and Analytical Studies AG (IPAS), a Swiss contract research organization (CRO), as well as CEO and board member of Farma Resa s.r.l., an Italian CRO. Mr. Galfetti is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has a bachelor's degree in economics from the Commercial University Bocconi, Milan, Italy. He is a member of several pharma licensing groups.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

