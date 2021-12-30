Log in
Relief Reports U.S. Collab. Partner Announces Filing Breakthrough Therapy Request for Aviptadil in Pts at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment w/Remdesivir, Other Approved Therapies

12/30/2021 | 01:02am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
30-Dec-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland, December 30, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has announced it has filed for a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") focused on patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure who are at immediate risk of death despite treatment with Remdesivir and other approved therapies. According to the press release, the BTD request is based on an FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of aviptadil compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies. The press release also reported patients treated with aviptadil vs. placebo demonstrated a statistically significant (P=.03) 2.8-fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at day 28 and day 60 and a highly significant (P=.006) four-fold increased odds of survival is seen in these patients. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.


CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com
FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
 


Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1263277

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1263277  30-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
