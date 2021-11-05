Log in
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA

11/05/2021 | 02:01am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA 05-Nov-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI(R)/RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Geneva, Switzerland, November 5, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx"), has issued a press release announcing that it was declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of IV aviptadil for the treatment of acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100^TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn. 

CONTACT:                               FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES: 
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG         Rx Communications Group 
Jack Weinstein                         Michael Miller 
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer  +1-917-633-6086 
contact@relieftherapeutics.com         mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will prevail in its litigation action against NeuroRx over the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of ad hoc announcement

Language:     English 
Company:      RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG 
              Avenue de Sécheron 15 
              1202 Genève 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       contact@relieftherapeutics.com 
Internet:     https://relieftherapeutics.com 
ISIN:         CH0100191136 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1246454 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
1246454 05-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246454&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

