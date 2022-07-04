Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.0302 CHF   -8.21%
01:26aRelief Therapeutics Partner NRx Receives US FDA's Emergency Use Rejection For Aviptadil
MT
01:19aRelief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
EQ
01:04aRelief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk

07/04/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk

04-Jul-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk of Death from Respiratory Failure Despite Treatment with Approved Therapy, Including Remdesivir

Geneva, Switzerland, July 4, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (“NRx”), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for aviptadil for a subgroup of patients that, in addition to aviptadil, also received remdesivir and continued to progress. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

 

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.  For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn.

 

 
CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com		  
FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
 

 

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will be successful in its lawsuit against NRx's subsidiary, NeuroRx, and NeuroRx's CEO, Jonathan Javitt, and in defending NeuroRx’s lawsuit against Relief, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19 or any other disease, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


Additional features:


File: Ad hoc release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Valor: 10019113
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1389467

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1389467  04-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389467&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
