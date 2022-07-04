Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk



04-Jul-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk of Death from Respiratory Failure Despite Treatment with Approved Therapy, Including Remdesivir

Geneva, Switzerland, July 4, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (“NRx”), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for aviptadil for a subgroup of patients that, in addition to aviptadil, also received remdesivir and continued to progress. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.



