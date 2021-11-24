Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has Denied Breakthrough Designation for Aviptadil

11/24/2021 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has Denied Breakthrough Designation for Aviptadil

24-Nov-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has Denied Breakthrough Designation for Aviptadil

Geneva, Switzerland, November 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a CEO Update announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has denied Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") for aviptadil. NRx noted that BTD is not required for drug approval or emergency use authorization, but can afford faster review times, the ability to submit a rolling application, and dedicated FDA review personnel who may interact more frequently with the sponsor. Additionally, according to the CEO Update, the FDA has already granted priority and rolling review as part of the Fast Track Designation awarded in July 2020. Therefore, the denial does not impede NRx's ability to seek drug approval, although it does identify areas where NRx needs to seek better scientific alignment with the FDA. The related NRx CEO Update can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.


CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com
FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251542

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1251542  24-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251542&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
01:30aRelief Therapeutics Joins InveniAI to Develop New Drug Candidates For Rare Diseases
MT
01:26aUS FDA Denies Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Relief Therapeutics' COVID-19 Drug
MT
01:17aRelief Therapeutics and InveniAI Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Identify N..
EQ
01:03aRelief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug..
EQ
11/18Relief Therapeutics to Start Trading on OTC Market in US
MT
11/18Relief Therapeutics Launches Level 1 ADR Program in the United States
EQ
11/12Relief Therapeutics' Partner Wins US FDA Nod for Commercial Scale Production of Zyesami
MT
11/11Relief Therapeutics to Roll Out Phenylketonuria Drug, Potential Urea Cycle Disorders Tr..
MT
11/09Relief Therapeutics Chief Commercial Officer to Exit by November-End
MT
11/09Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Appoints Anthony M. Kim as Senior Vice President and Hea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 252 M 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 235x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05 CHF
Average target price 0,52 CHF
Spread / Average Target 877%
Managers and Directors
Jack M. Weinstein Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Gilles Della Corte Chief Medical Officer
Taneli Jouhikainen Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Meinen Vice President-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG-80.22%252
MODERNA, INC.170.59%114 617
LONZA GROUP AG30.49%59 272
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.29%51 101
SEAGEN INC.0.56%32 205
CELLTRION, INC.-41.09%25 849