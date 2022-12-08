Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes



08-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Jack Weinstein, MBA, Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Meinen, CPA, Appointed as Chief Financial Officer

GENEVA, DEC. 8, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent-protected products in select specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced the appointments of Jack Weinstein, MBA, to chief executive officer, and Jeremy Meinen, CPA, to chief financial officer, effective immediately.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the increased responsibility as the CEO of Relief and look forward to taking a more active role in defining the Company’s long-term vision and future expansion initiatives,” said Mr. Weinstein. Now that Relief has officially launched its first commercial product, PKU GOLIKE® and settled its litigation with NRx Pharmaceuticals, we will be able to shift our focus to further developing Relief’s strategic direction and planning.”

“Jeremy has proven himself a skillful and capable finance expert since joining Relief,” said Mr. Weinstein. “His contributions to the Company’s financial reporting and resource allocation decisions are expected to be critical to driving our growth forward.”

“I am pleased to take on increasing responsibility at Relief and to help shape the Company’s future direction and create meaningful shareholder value,” said Mr. Meinen.



ABOUT JACK WEINSTEIN

Jack Weinstein, MBA, joined Relief in October 2020 as its U.S.-based chief financial officer and treasurer. He brings over 40 years of wide-ranging executive management expertise, including as a chief financial officer, investment banker and consultant in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has extensive experience in finance and healthcare investment banking, corporate and business development, as well as U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory and intellectual property strategies. Mr. Weinstein has successfully completed a variety of corporate finance transactions, including public and private financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Relief, he served as managing director and head of healthcare investment banking at Avalon Group, Ltd., an independent New York-based boutique investment bank. Prior to that, Mr. Weinstein was chief financial officer, treasurer and vice president of business development at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing prescription pharmaceutical products, where he led the company’s public listing on Nasdaq. Mr. Weinstein also previously served as president and founder of The Sterlington Group, Inc., a consulting firm providing strategic, business development, regulatory and CFO consulting services, including mergers and acquisitions advisory and raising equity and debt for middle-market companies. He has also gained experience at several other investment banking and consulting firms.

Mr. Weinstein earned a master of business administration from the Harvard Business School and graduated with a BM degree from the University of Miami, magna cum laude. Mr. Weinstein holds FINRA Series 79 (Investment Banking Representative Exam) and 63 (Uniform Securities State Law Examination) Licenses.

ABOUT JEREMY MEINEN

Jeremy Meinen, CPA, joined Relief in April 2020 as ad-interim chief financial officer. Prior to joining Relief, Mr. Meinen provided financial consulting, controlling and auditing services to companies in various industries. He began his career at an international audit firm, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and scope over more than six years.

Mr. Meinen holds a master of science degree in finance from Bocconi University and a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of Geneva. He is a Swiss-certified public accountant and former licensed audit expert.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief’s diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (“PKU”). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders (“UCDs”) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (“MSUD”). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (“EB”), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. You may also follow Relief on LinkedIn.

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Catherine Day

Vice President, IR & Communications

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1-917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com



Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.