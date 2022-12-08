Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-07 am EST
0.0272 CHF   -4.56%
01:05aRelief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes
EQ
11/21APR Applied Pharma Research (a Subsidiary of Relief Therapeutics) is a Finalist in the 2022 Rare Disease International Film Festival
EQ
11/16Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

12/08/2022 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

08-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes
 
Jack Weinstein, MBA, Appointed as Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Meinen, CPA, Appointed as Chief Financial Officer
 

GENEVA, DEC. 8, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent-protected products in select specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced the appointments of Jack Weinstein, MBA, to chief executive officer, and Jeremy Meinen, CPA, to chief financial officer, effective immediately.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the increased responsibility as the CEO of Relief and look forward to taking a more active role in defining the Company’s long-term vision and future expansion initiatives,” said Mr. Weinstein.  Now that Relief has officially launched its first commercial product, PKU GOLIKE® and settled its litigation with NRx Pharmaceuticals, we will be able to shift our focus to further developing Relief’s strategic direction and planning.”

“Jeremy has proven himself a skillful and capable finance expert since joining Relief,” said Mr. Weinstein. “His contributions to the Company’s financial reporting and resource allocation decisions are expected to be critical to driving our growth forward.”

“I am pleased to take on increasing responsibility at Relief and to help shape the Company’s future direction and create meaningful shareholder value,” said Mr. Meinen.


ABOUT JACK WEINSTEIN

Jack Weinstein, MBA, joined Relief in October 2020 as its U.S.-based chief financial officer and treasurer. He brings over 40 years of wide-ranging executive management expertise, including as a chief financial officer, investment banker and consultant in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has extensive experience in finance and healthcare investment banking, corporate and business development, as well as U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulatory and intellectual property strategies. Mr. Weinstein has successfully completed a variety of corporate finance transactions, including public and private financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Relief, he served as managing director and head of healthcare investment banking at Avalon Group, Ltd., an independent New York-based boutique investment bank. Prior to that, Mr. Weinstein was chief financial officer, treasurer and vice president of business development at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing prescription pharmaceutical products, where he led the company’s public listing on Nasdaq. Mr. Weinstein also previously served as president and founder of The Sterlington Group, Inc., a consulting firm providing strategic, business development, regulatory and CFO consulting services, including mergers and acquisitions advisory and raising equity and debt for middle-market companies. He has also gained experience at several other investment banking and consulting firms.

Mr. Weinstein earned a master of business administration from the Harvard Business School and graduated with a BM degree from the University of Miami, magna cum laude. Mr. Weinstein holds FINRA Series 79 (Investment Banking Representative Exam) and 63 (Uniform Securities State Law Examination) Licenses.

ABOUT JEREMY MEINEN

Jeremy Meinen, CPA, joined Relief in April 2020 as ad-interim chief financial officer. Prior to joining Relief, Mr. Meinen provided financial consulting, controlling and auditing services to companies in various industries. He began his career at an international audit firm, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and scope over more than six years.

Mr. Meinen holds a master of science degree in finance from Bocconi University and a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of Geneva. He is a Swiss-certified public accountant and former licensed audit expert.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief’s diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (“PKU”). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders (“UCDs”) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (“MSUD”). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (“EB”), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. You may also follow Relief on LinkedIn.

 

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, IR & Communications
contact@relieftherapeutics.com		  
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1-917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
 

 

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:


File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Valor: 10019113
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1507767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1507767  08-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
01:05aRelief Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes
EQ
11/21APR Applied Pharma Research (a Subsidiary of Relief Therapeutics) is a Finalist in the ..
EQ
11/16Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1 wit..
EQ
11/14Relief Therapeutics, NRx Pharmaceuticals Sign Deal to Resolve Aviptadil Dispute
MT
11/14Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announce Execution of Defi..
EQ
11/08Relief Therapeutics, NRx Further Extend Stay of Pending Aviptadil Dispute
MT
11/08Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NRx Pharmaceuticals, inc. further extend their stay ..
EQ
11/07Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Announces Six-Month Stability Data on a New Formulation ..
CI
11/07Relief Therapeutics' New Aviptadil Formulation Found To Be Stable In Six-month Data
MT
11/07Relief Therapeutics Announces Six-Month Stability Data on a New Formulation of RLF-100 ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 127 M 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03 CHF
Average target price 0,32 CHF
Spread / Average Target 1 091%
Managers and Directors
Jack M. Weinstein Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Nermeen Varawalla Chief Medical Officer
Paolo Galfetti Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Plitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG-54.18%127