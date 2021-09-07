Log in
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
Relief Therapeutics Comments on -2-

09/07/2021 | 01:01am EDT
End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG 
              Avenue de Sécheron 15 
              1202 Genève 
              Switzerland 
E-mail:       contact@relieftherapeutics.com 
Internet:     https://relieftherapeutics.com 
ISIN:         CH0100191136 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1231587 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1231587 07-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 52,0 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 750 M 818 M 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,17 CHF
Average target price 0,76 CHF
Spread / Average Target 347%
Managers and Directors
Jack M. Weinstein Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Gilles Della Corte Chief Medical Officer
Taneli Jouhikainen Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Meinen Vice President-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG-33.83%818
MODERNA, INC.298.87%168 199
LONZA GROUP AG35.16%62 506
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.91%50 436
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 444
SEAGEN INC.-13.09%27 694