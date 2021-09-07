Relief Therapeutics Comments on -2

End of ad hoc announcement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231587
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1231587 07-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231587&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)