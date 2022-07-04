Log in
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.0302 CHF   -8.21%
01:26aRelief Therapeutics Partner NRx Receives US FDA's Emergency Use Rejection For Aviptadil
MT
01:19aRelief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
EQ
01:04aRelief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the FDA has Declined Emergency Use Authorization for Aviptadil for a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at Immediate Risk
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

07/04/2022 | 01:19am EDT
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

04-Jul-2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Geneva, Switzerland, July 4, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), announced today that it has filed Amendment No. 4 to its Registration Statement on Form 20‑F ("Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement is intended to register Relief as a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Registration Statement has been filed as part of an ongoing program to convert Relief's Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in the United States to a Level 2 ADR program, and is part of Relief's ongoing efforts to list its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The NASDAQ listing will only occur after the Registration Statement has become effective, which is subject to a continuing review of the Registration Statement by the SEC, and the filing by Relief of a listing application with the NASDAQ (which has not yet occurred). There can be no assurance that the Registration Statement will become effective or that Relief will be successful in its efforts to list its ADRs to the NASDAQ Stock Market.

The filing of the Registration Statement is not part of an offering of securities. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from its current ADR program.

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act dated 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"), or art. 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Relief in or into Switzerland within the meaning of FinSA. Further, the ADRs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting made available by Relief that contains detailed information about Relief and its management, as well as financial statements meeting the requirements of the Act.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has also a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

 

 
CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com		  
FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
 

 

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA and its businesses. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the Registration Statement will become effective, (ii) whether a market will develop for Relief's ADRs, (iii) whether, if Relief's ADRs are traded in the U.S., they will become eligible to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, and the timing of any such listing, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange, press releases and filings with the SEC, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

 


Additional features:


File: Ad hoc release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Valor: 10019113
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1389461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1389461  04-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
