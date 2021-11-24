Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Relief Therapeutics Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Relief Therapeutics and InveniAI Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Identify New Product Development Opportunities using Artificial Intelligence

11/24/2021 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Relief Therapeutics and InveniAI Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Identify New Product Development Opportunities using Artificial Intelligence

24-Nov-2021 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Therapeutics and InveniAI Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Identify New Product Development Opportunities using Artificial Intelligence

Geneva, Switzerland, November 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration") with InveniAI LLC ("InveniAI"), a U.S. based company that has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning across biopharma and other industries, in order to identify promising drug candidates to treat rare and specialty diseases.

Under the terms of the Collaboration, InveniAI will use its proprietary platform for the identification of potential pharmaceutical product opportunities using its Pharma Big Data Innovation Lab ("Platform"), consisting of (i) its proprietary AlphaMeld(R) platform, a cloud-based Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform that utilizes proprietary machine learning and deep learning based neural networks to identify product opportunities in therapeutic areas, (ii) its cross-functional teams at its Integrated Center of Excellence, and (iii) domain expertise, to generate novel pharmaceutical opportunities and the related development pathway for the development of such concepts.

In the Collaboration, it is expected that InveniAI will utilize its Platform to navigate the volume of data for all regulatory agency approved drugs and their associated active ingredients (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API")) to identify potential rare and specialty disease indications for development and commercialization by Relief ("Product Concepts"). InveniAI will seek to prioritize top Product Concepts, associated diseases, scientific packages and evidence to support the potential drug development opportunities by Relief. Relief anticipates InveniAI's Platform will complement its wholly owned subsidiary APR Applied Pharma Research SA's existing capabilities in research and development and drug reformulation. Based on product leads developed by InveniAI, Relief hopes to develop proprietary versions of existing drugs, and to protect those drugs with long-lived intellectual property and defensible patent claims.

Under the terms of the Collaboration, Relief will pay InveniAI an initial up-front fee, success milestones and commercialization royalties for the full development program. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

"We believe that the addition of InveniAI's AI-powered capabilities will meaningfully complement our existing drug development efforts. AI is becoming an increasingly important tool in identifying and screening new drug projects and Relief intends to fully leverage this promising technology," stated Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of Relief. "In partnering with InveniAI, we are accessing decades' worth of expertise which has already led to successful drug re-innovation (e.g., vilazodone for treatment of depression and dexmedetomidine for treatment of agitation) and a proven platform that has been the basis of multiple partnerships with established companies. We believe that our work with InveniAI could generate multiple promising additions to our pipeline that may represent capital-efficient, cost-effective and risk-mitigated approaches to product development. In focusing on the optimization of existing approved APIs, we hope to ensure well-established clinical safety and tolerability for the product concepts identified at inception, giving us a running start in pursuing development of novel uses for these drugs. In our view, this approach will enable us to rapidly and efficiently execute innovation that brings relief to patients suffering from severe and debilitating conditions."


ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.


CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com
FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
 

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether InveniAI will bring to RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA drug candidates that can be successfully developed by RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA, (ii) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will successfully develop and ultimately market any drug candidate identified by InveniAI, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Avenue de Sécheron 15
1202 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251547

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1251547  24-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
01:30aRelief Therapeutics Joins InveniAI to Develop New Drug Candidates For Rare Diseases
MT
01:26aUS FDA Denies Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Relief Therapeutics' COVID-19 Drug
MT
01:17aRelief Therapeutics and InveniAI Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Identify N..
EQ
01:03aRelief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the U.S. Food and Drug..
EQ
11/18Relief Therapeutics to Start Trading on OTC Market in US
MT
11/18Relief Therapeutics Launches Level 1 ADR Program in the United States
EQ
11/12Relief Therapeutics' Partner Wins US FDA Nod for Commercial Scale Production of Zyesami
MT
11/11Relief Therapeutics to Roll Out Phenylketonuria Drug, Potential Urea Cycle Disorders Tr..
MT
11/09Relief Therapeutics Chief Commercial Officer to Exit by November-End
MT
11/09Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Appoints Anthony M. Kim as Senior Vice President and Hea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 252 M 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 235x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,05 CHF
Average target price 0,52 CHF
Spread / Average Target 877%
Managers and Directors
Jack M. Weinstein Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Gilles Della Corte Chief Medical Officer
Taneli Jouhikainen Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Meinen Vice President-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG-80.22%252
MODERNA, INC.170.59%114 617
LONZA GROUP AG30.49%59 272
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.29%51 101
SEAGEN INC.0.56%32 205
CELLTRION, INC.-41.09%25 849