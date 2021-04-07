Relief Therapeutics : Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant



07.04.2021 / 07:00





Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19 induced respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of J.J. Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant effective April 01, 2021. Mr. Scherpbier will support the Relief management team in all activities pertaining to manufacturing and supply projects across the Company's portfolio. Mr. Scherpbier will initially focus on the establishment of a supply chain in the Relief territory for ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders.



Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "I am excited to welcome Jan-Jaap to the Relief team as we diversify our portfolio and take the next steps in the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. His background and leadership in pharmaceutical development and GMP will provide critical support to the Relief management team."



Mr. Scherpbier is a highly experienced pharmaceutical consultant with more than 25 years of expertise in the areas of regulatory affairs, life cycle management, pharmaceutical development and GMP. Throughout his career, Mr. Scherpbier has worked in close cooperation with development, production and quality functions through participation in activities such as Technology Transfer, Trouble Shooting, Fact Finding and GMP enhancement. Mr. Scherpbier graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and later obtained an M.Sc. Degree in Regulatory Affairs from the University of Wales.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running with Relief to support manufacturing and supply projects across their portfolio", said J.J. Scherpbier, Relief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant. "In particular, I look forward to working closely with both the Relief and Acer teams to establish the world-wide supply chain and manufacturing capabilities for ACER-001. It is thrilling to have an opportunity to play a role in advancing the potential of a drug that supports patient therapeutic compliance and thus could improve their quality of life."

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

