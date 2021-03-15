Log in
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
Relief Therapeutics : Reports that NeuroRx has Announced Feasibility Collaboration with TFF Pharmaceuticals

03/15/2021 | 02:13am EDT
Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced Feasibility Collaboration with TFF Pharmaceuticals

Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ('Relief' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that its partner, NeuroRx, Inc., has reported that work is underway to determine the feasibility of formulating RLF-100(TM) as a dry powder using TFF Pharmaceuticals' Thin-Film Freezing (TFF) technology.

Typically, the TFF process produces high-potency powders that require minimal inactive ingredients, a benefit to drug delivery. Encapsulated TFF powders in dry powder inhalers (DPIs) exhibit aerodynamic properties that enable as much as 75% of the drug to be deposited into the deep lung. Furthermore, a drug that is converted into a powder by the TFF process can be shipped at room temperature and reconstituted at the point of administration, eliminating cold chain requirements.

Chris Stijnen, Chief Commercial Officer of Relief commented: 'We are pleased with this initiative to identify an optimal, long-term stable formulation of aviptadil in a dry powder form, which could enable improved delivery of the inhaled product candidate into the lungs.'

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here.

ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100(TM).

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory failure from COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including whether the results described herein will be sufficient to gain any regulatory approvals for RLF-100(TM). RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

