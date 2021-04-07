Relief Therapeutics : Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study

Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir



07.04.2021 / 07:00





Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir



Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported that aviptadil has been identified by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of two drugs selected for inclusion in a phase III multicenter clinical trial that will include the United States and multiple foreign countries. The trial, designated as TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19), is funded by the U.S. Government COVID-19 Therapeutics Response and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here:

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA

Chairman of the Board

Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14

Mail: relief@mc-services.eu