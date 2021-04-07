Relief Therapeutics : Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir

Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir
Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported that aviptadil has been identified by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of two drugs selected for inclusion in a phase III multicenter clinical trial that will include the United States and multiple foreign countries. The trial, designated as TESICO (Therapeutics for Severely Ill Inpatients with COVID-19), is funded by the U.S. Government COVID-19 Therapeutics Response and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here:
###
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn.
|CONTACT
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA
Chairman of the Board
Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14
Mail: relief@mc-services.eu
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its businesses. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCDs and MSUD, nor whether the ongoing clinical trials of Relief's lead compound, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19, will be successful. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.