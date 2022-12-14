Advanced search
    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG

(RLF)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-12-13 am EST
0.0290 CHF   +0.69%
01:03aRelief Therapeutics to Participate in January Investor Meetings
EQ
12/13Swiss Biopharmaceutical Relief Therapeutics to Issue New Shares
MT
12/13Relief Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital
EQ
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in January Investor Meetings

12/14/2022 | 01:03am EST
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Conference
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in January Investor Meetings

14.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics to Participate in January Investor Meetings

GENEVA, DEC. 14, 2022 – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (“Relief”), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent protected products in selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced the Company will present at the 15th Annual Biotech ShowcaseTM and host institutional investor meetings at the event, as well as at the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-10, 2023, in San Francisco.


LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will host 1 x 1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: Mon., Jan. 9, 2023

Location: Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco

To schedule a meeting on the online system managed by LifeSci Partners, please click here to register for the conference.


Biotech Showcase

Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Relief, its rare disease portfolio and efficient commercial footprint. Mr. Weinstein will also host 1 x 1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: Tues., Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. PST

Location: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level), Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco

To schedule a meeting, investors can register on the Biotech Showcase website.

 

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent-protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases, including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases and connective tissue disorders. Relief’s diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary PhysiomimicTM technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (“PKU”). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders (“UCDs”) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (“MSUD”). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (“EB”), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTD.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

 

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, IR & Communications
contact@relieftherapeutics.com		  
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1-917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
 

 

Additional features:

File: Press release

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
E-mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com
Internet: https://relieftherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH0100191136
Valor: 10019113
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1510951

 
End of News EQS News Service

1510951  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
