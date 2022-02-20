Religare Enterprises : General updates

February 20, 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Corporate Communications Department Corporate Services Department "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Symbol: RELIGARE Scrip Code: 532915

Subject: Update

Dear Sir(s),

We would like to update that Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), wholly owned subsidiary company of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL / Company) has filed a Writ Petition in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of communication dated 11 February 2022 from the RBI advising that restructuring of RFL cannot be implemented with REL continuing as its promoter since RFL has been declared as "Fraud" exposure by lenders.

The Hon'ble High Court of Delhi by an order dated 18 February 2022 passed in the said Petition has inter alia directed as follows:

"Despite advance service none appears for the respondent (i.e. Reserve Bank of India). Having perused the impugned communication, it prima-facie appears that the respondent has ignored the vital fact that the erstwhile promoters of REL are no longer in charge of the affairs of either the petitioner company or of REL. In case the impugned order is not stayed, grave and irreparable prejudice will be caused to the petitioner as the banks are likely to take precipitative steps against the petitioner on account of the impugned communication. It is, accordingly, directed that till the next date, the operation of the impugned communication dated 11 February 2022 will remain stayed."

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,