Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHT   CA75955T1030

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:45 2023-03-07 pm EST
0.4950 CAD   -1.00%
03:02aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania
GL
03:01aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania
AQ
03/06Reliq Health announces Record Revenues of $12.6 million for Calendar Year 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania

03/08/2023 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed 40 new Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) clients in California, Florida and Pennsylvania. These clients are expected to add over 4,000 new patients per month to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023, or over 48,000 patients per year at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month.

“We continue to see tremendous growth in Reliq’s business in the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) space,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “SNFs are very attractive clients for the Company because the facilities’ staff along with Reliq’s implementation team are able to train patients on the system prior to discharge from the SNF. This helps ensure that patients are comfortable and confident in their use of the iUGO Care platform before they even leave the facility. As a result, we have already documented >70% adherence in these patients post-discharge, with adherence expected to reach an average of >80% over time as patients gain further experience with the platform. By the end of this calendar year, we expect to be adding 4,000 patients per month to the iUGO Care platform through these facilities, at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


All news about RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
03:02aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in Ca..
GL
03:01aReliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 40 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in Ca..
AQ
03/06Reliq Health announces Record Revenues of $12.6 million for Calendar Year 2022
AQ
03/02Transcript : Reliq Health Technologies Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2..
CI
03/02Reliq Health Technologies Narrows Fiscal Q2 Loss; Pots Record Revenue
MT
03/01Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q2 FY 2023 Financial Statements, Announces Record..
GL
03/01Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q2 FY 2023 Financial Statements, Announces Record..
GL
03/01Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
02/24Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference
GL
02/24Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Update Webinar
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,55 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
Net income 2022 -8,17 M -5,95 M -5,95 M
Net Debt 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,2 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 56,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lisa Crossley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Frankel Chief Financial Officer
Joyce Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Dave Mckay Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Brian Storseth Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.02%72
SNAP INC.30.95%18 438
KAKAO GAMES CORP.3.02%2 943
HELLO GROUP INC.-0.33%1 724
FINVOLUTION GROUP2.82%1 455
DENA CO., LTD.-1.19%1 429